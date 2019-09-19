That seems like such a long time ago now.

The Jaguars have unraveled since then, going 5-11 last season and getting off to a 0-2 start this season, even after adding quarterback Nick Foles as a high-priced free agent. Now they’re dealing with a trade request by cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to get into the win column for the season by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Ramsey is scheduled to play Thursday night. He said this week that he wanted to play against the Titans if he remained on the Jaguars’ roster Thursday. There has been speculation that the Jaguars are seeking two first-round draft picks in a potential trade, and Ramsey undoubtedly would want a hefty contract extension from any new team. He is signed through the 2020 season after the Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

No matter what the NFL does, its officiating headaches just won’t go away

He has proclaimed himself the league’s top cornerback, and he very well might be right. His trade request came after he and Coach Doug Marrone had a sideline disagreement last weekend. If the Jaguars do trade Ramsey, it could signal that they would be all but surrendering on a 2019 season that began with high hopes of returning to top-contender status.

Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles, was signed to a four-year, $88 million contract in March to replace Blake Bortles as the Jaguars’ quarterback. But he suffered a broken left clavicle during the season opener, and the Jaguars have turned to rookie Gardner Minshew II. The sixth-round draft choice from Washington State has played well, throwing for 488 yards and three touchdowns since Foles was hurt. But the Jaguars’ lofty aspirations for this season were pinned to Foles, not Minshew.

The Titans enter with a record of 1-1 after following a lopsided season-opening triumph at Cleveland with a Week 2 defeat at home to the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is off to a good start, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions in the two games. He’s eligible for free agency after this season and is attempting to prove that he should be in the team’s long-term plans. A road victory for Tennessee on Thursday would keep the Titans in the early-season conversation in the AFC South and would push the Jaguars further toward irrelevance.

