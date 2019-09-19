

Yankees starter Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. (Mary Altaffer, File)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave Thursday as Major League Baseball investigates an alleged domestic violence incident, leaving open the possibility the Yankees could be without their winningest pitcher this season when they open the playoffs in less than two weeks.

German, a 27-year-old right-hander, will remain on leave for a minimum of seven games, per MLB’s domestic violence policy, but the period could be extended depending on the findings of the investigation. The Yankees, whose magic number for clinching the American League East title entering Thursday was one, had nine games remaining in the regular season.

MLB announced the move in a statement, but released no other details of the alleged incident or the status of its investigation, other than the fact it was underway.

In a statement, the Yankees acknowledged German’s placement on administrative leave, saying, “We fully support all measures currently being undertaken by the commissioner’s office pursuant to the policy on domestic violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.”

In a Yankees season marked by an uncanny number of injuries, German has been the team’s most dependable and effective starting pitcher for the bulk of 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA. His 18 wins ranked tied for second in the AL behind Houston’s Justin Verlander.

With the Yankees toying with a creative deployment of their pitching during the postseason, German pitched most recently in a “piggyback” role in relief of CC Sabathia on Wednesday night, pitching 2⅓ scoreless innings in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“I view Domingo playing a really big role for us in the postseason, hopefully,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said of German last week. “There’s a number of different roles he could fill. I can very easily see him starting games. I can see him coming in for an inning [in relief] in a big spot. I can see him giving us length out of the ‘pen.”

Earlier this week, the Yankees welcomed the return of ace Luis Severino, who made his 2019 debut Tuesday after missing the entire season to that point with shoulder and lat injuries, but also lost top reliever Dellin Betances for the season to a partially torn Achilles’ tendon.

The Yankees entered Thursday at 99-54 and trailing the Houston Astros by one game in the race for the majors’ top overall record and home field advantage throughout the postseason.