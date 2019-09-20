

Las Vegas Aces Coach Bill Laimbeer is trying for a sixth professional basketball championship after winning two as a player with the Detroit Pistons and three as coach of the Detroit Shock. (Nick Wass/AP)

With the final seconds ticking down in Tuesday’s Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals and his Las Vegas Aces trailing by two, Coach Bill Laimbeer yelled for a timeout, by his recollection, five times, to set up a final play.

His calls, however, went unheeded despite, according to Laimbeer, also having made eye contact with an official immediately in front of the Las Vegas bench amid deafening crowd noise at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

On the other end of the court, Aces guard Kelsey Plum, falling after appearing to get brushed from behind by Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, missed a shot as time expired in a 97-95 loss.

During the immediate aftermath, Laimbeer continued to plead his case, requesting an explanation as to why he was not granted a timeout. Again, his appeals went unfulfilled.

So in the span of roughly 30 seconds, the seemingly inconceivable had unfolded. A man who is virtually impossible to miss — consider his outsized 6-foot-11 frame, booming baritone and reputation as an agitator with the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons of the 1980s — essentially went ignored.

“He’s ah, what the right word is,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said of Laimbeer, pausing before finishing his thought. “He has a large personality to go with his physique, and he coaches kind of like he played, He wants to have an intimidating team.”

Also serving as the Aces’ president of basketball operations, Laimbeer has constructed a flourishing franchise in less than two years since being hired, extending a track record of winning that drew notice from his peers shortly after he accepted his first job as a WNBA coach.

Laimbeer took over the Detroit Shock during the middle of the 2002 season and a year later directed them to the first of three WNBA championships. He also was named WNBA coach of the year in 2003, the first of two such awards.

The winning attitude he has managed to cultivate throughout his professional basketball career was particularly attractive to MGM Resorts International, which purchased the San Antonio Stars in 2017, then relocated to Las Vegas and hired Laimbeer away from the New York Liberty.

Two years later, he has the Aces, who missed the playoffs last season, ahead of schedule, nearly wresting home-court advantage from Washington, the No. 1 seed, in the series opener thanks to storming back from a 13-point deficit with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter.

They failed to manufacture anything close Thursday night, fading down the stretch in a 103-89 loss, but are heading home for Sunday night’s Game 3, seeking at least to avoid a sweep. The fourth-seeded Aces went 13-4 at home during the regular season.

“It was important for our players and our franchise to be in a series because it teaches them and gets them learning,” Laimbeer said Thursday morning after the Aces’ shootaround. “I keep saying this is year two of three. If it happens this year, wonderful, and we have a chance to do that.”

The “it” and “that” of course is winning a championship, an accomplishment Laimbeer initially enjoyed 30 years ago as the starting center for the Pistons, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the first of consecutive NBA titles.

In the Eastern Conference finals that season, the Pistons won three straight games to close out Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, deploying a defensive assault they proclaimed “The Jordan Rules” in an effort to blunt the production of the future nine-time NBA scoring champion.

Laimbeer relished his role as an enforcer of “The Jordan Rules,” much as he did in committing emphatic fouls against the likes of Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Charles Barkley and other Hall of Famers on opponents the Pistons faced regularly in the playoffs.

“He wants to be a physical team, and so he drafts players and goes after players in that mold,” said Thibault, who was the Bulls’ director of player personnel and an assistant coach from 1982 through ’86.

Take Laimbeer’s most important acquisition this past offseason, Liz Cambage.

The rugged 6-8 Aussie is among the most skilled scorers in the world, preferring to collect the vast majority of her points in the painted area. She had a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2.

The 2018 WNBA MVP runner-up came to the Aces after requesting a trade from the Dallas Wings, who received Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and first- and second-round picks in the 2020 draft in the deal Laimbeer orchestrated.

Then there was the addition of 6-4 forward A’ja Wilson as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 draft.

Working with Laimbeer to become a more polished post player, Wilson went on to win rookie of the year. She also had won a national championship at South Carolina under Coach Dawn Staley, one of the greatest point guards in women’s basketball history who played in three Final Fours at Virginia.

“He’s someone who has definitely helped me out in my first two years here,” Wilson said. As for Staley, she “really kind of harped on the guards, but now having a coach that played my position, that’s been where I am, he can really help me mentally and just kind of on the X’s and O’s.”

The instruction for post players has included video of Laimbeer from his time with the Pistons, at first eliciting snickers from players. They occasionally roll their eyes these days when asked about watching footage, ancient by some of their standards, of their coach sporting trademark short shorts from a bygone era.

But there is a greater purpose to viewing Laimbeer during his playing days, and it has nothing to do with vanity. It all goes back to winning — which he did plenty of in the NBA — learning how to infuse that culture into a locker room and then regularly carrying it onto the court.

Even Las Vegas bookmakers were convinced, with the Westgate in the preseason installing the Aces as a league-best 5-2 favorite to win a title.

“I threw everything I could at them this year,” Laimbeer said. “All my experience from a player and a coach, some all-time stories, what to expect from the media. What had people follow us around for a month at a time, which is unusual, but they had to learn that aspect of the business.

“They had to learn how referees are going to behave. Everybody picked us number one, and I said, ‘No way,’ so they had to handle that pressure throughout the course of the season, so all those factors I tried to give them everything I knew and experienced.”

