When Eli Manning was benched this week by the New York Giants and Ben Roethlisberger’s 16th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers was cut short by an elbow injury amid the leaguewide quarterback carnage, it was almost impossible not to flash back to that spring day in 2004, which began with the Giants coveting Manning but unsure if they’d be able to land him, and Roethlisberger riding to Madison Square Garden wondering if he might end up playing in New York.

That memorable NFL draft turned out to be every bit as consequential for the league’s balance of power over the ensuing 15 years as seemed possible on April 24, 2004. The Giants made their draft-day trade for Manning after the Chargers, then based in San Diego, took Manning first overall. Philip Rivers ended up with the Chargers and Roethlisberger, passed up by the Giants at No. 4 in favor of Rivers and the pending blockbuster trade, went 11th to the Steelers.

“I’m a little happier now than I was 10 minutes ago,” Manning said that day, having told the Chargers that he didn’t want to play for them. “I didn’t expect a trade to happen. Obviously this is news to me, and it’s good news.”

That is four Super Bowl triumphs, two by Manning with the Giants and two by Roethlisberger with the Steelers, ago. Manning, Roethlisberger and Rivers have remained with their original NFL teams, with Rivers accompanying the Chargers to Los Angeles. Each is having, arguably, a Hall of Fame career.

But the early stages of this 2019 season have not been kind to NFL quarterbacks, and Manning and Roethlisberger became part of the attrition. Roethlisberger exited the Steelers’ loss last Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped their record to 0-2, after grabbing at his elbow following a throw. He was replaced by Mason Rudolph, and the Steelers announced Monday that Roethlisberger needed season-ending surgery. A day later, Manning was told by Coach Pat Shurmur, with the Giants at 0-2, that he was losing his starting job to rookie Daniel Jones, taken sixth overall in this year’s draft.

They joined a list of shelved prominent NFL quarterbacks that includes the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Nick Foles, both injured, and the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold, diagnosed with mononucleosis. Andrew Luck retired from the Indianapolis Colts just before the season. Cam Newton’s playing status is unclear after he aggravated a foot injury in the Carolina Panthers’ second game. It is dismaying to a sport that increasingly has built its appeal around keeping its star quarterbacks healthy and historically productive.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Next man up,’ but this is ridiculous,” former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann said by phone this week. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

What could have been

Manning, in consultation with his family and representatives, told the Chargers leading up to the 2004 draft that he wouldn’t play in San Diego. Ernie Accorsi, then the general manager of the Giants, considered Manning a once-in-a-generation talent. A.J. Smith, then the GM of the Chargers, liked Rivers but held off on a trade until after drafting Manning.

On the day before the draft, a Roethlisberger associate was told by the Giants that they might take Roethlisberger at No. 4 if the Chargers took Manning first and wouldn’t trade him. But Leigh Steinberg, then Roethlisberger’s agent, warned Roethlisberger to remain wary of that possibility.

Steinberg once recalled, several years after the draft, telling Roethlisberger during the ride Saturday morning in New York to the draft to please remember that the Chargers had been locked on Rivers since the Senior Bowl scouting event, and Accorsi had been locked on Manning basically forever. The draft then was a two-day event held at what was then called The Theater at Madison Square Garden.



Steinberg was right. The Chargers took Manning with the top selection, leading to the awkward scene of Manning holding a Chargers jersey and cap while posing with NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

“It’s an important day for the NFL,” Manning said that day, pre-trade. “The draft is a special time. I did not want to cause a scene. We already kind of caused one in a way, but I did not want to embarrass the commissioner.”

The trade was completed soon after. Accorsi, who once had been forced as GM of the Colts to trade John Elway to Denver when the Hall of Fame quarterback-to-be refused to play in Baltimore, had his man. Rivers landed in Southern California. The Chargers also got draft picks that later would yield kicker Nate Kaeding and pass rusher Shawne Merriman.

Roethlisberger headed to Pittsburgh, saying on draft day, “It shows how much of a game this is, and no one really knows what’s going on.”

What comes next

Fast-forward to this week’s NFL quarterbacking churn. With Manning and Roethlisberger, the sense of finality seems potentially greater. Manning told reporters Wednesday that, “I’m not dying and the season’s not over.” But he’s in the final season of his Giants contract and he turns 39 in January. Even if he would want to play elsewhere, would any other NFL team want him? The Giants already have moved on.

“I’ve been through the passing of the torch before with Johnny Unitas,” Accorsi told the Giants’ website this week. “This is a very difficult time for me, although I knew sooner or later it would come. Eli Manning gave me the two greatest moments of my time in the National Football League. He will always be very special to me, as will his two Super Bowl championships.”

Roethlisberger turns 38 in March and will be coming back from his elbow surgery. He has contemplated retirement previously. But he reiterated in a written statement this week what he’d said during a training camp interview — that he intends to play out a contract with the Steelers that runs through the 2021 season.

“This is such a physical sport,” Roethlisberger said in training camp in Latrobe, Pa. “You also can’t control your injuries, your health and things like that. Having a family, you always take that into consideration. Now that I signed a new deal, I’m going to be out here and honor that contract.”

But Roethlisberger’s future, and the consideration of his and Manning’s Hall of Fame credentials, are for another day. For now, Jones and Rudolph are joined as newly installed NFL starters by the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett, the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew, the Jets’ Luke Falk, the Saints’ Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill, the Miami Dolphins’ Josh Rosen (for the benched Ryan Fitzpatrick) and possibly the Panthers’ Kyle Allen. The league marches on.

“Welcome to the NFL,” Theismann said. “It’s like the weather: Stay tuned. It’ll change soon.”

