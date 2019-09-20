

Dave Martinez missed three-plus games after undergoing a cardiac catheterizaion on Monday. (Patrick Semansky)

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals will have their manager back in the dugout Friday night when they begin a three-game series at the Miami Marlins. Dave Martinez underwent a cardiac catheterization on Monday after experiencing chest pains during a game. Now, just four days later, Martinez has been cleared to travel and has rejoined the team in the thick of a pennant race.

Martinez left last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning. The team’s training staff suggested he go to the hospital, where doctors decided he should have the catheterization performed. Martinez, 54, got good news Tuesday when the results didn’t call for additional procedures. He then was mandated two-to-three days of rest with no air travel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, putting him on track to return now.

“Once he does rejoin us he will be full-go,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said in St. Louis this past Tuesday. “No limitations, 100 percent, hopefully for a long time. For the rest of this season, for a long time.”

Rizzo added that Martinez is expected to get more tests down the line, but those will be to monitor his heart. Rizzo spoke encouragingly about the feedback Martinez received at the hospital this week, where he stayed until returning home Tuesday.

Bench coach Chip Hale filled in for Martinez for the last three-plus games. Washington lost its series to the Cardinals and, as a result, is one game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s top wild-card spot. The Chicago Cubs are only a game back of the Brewers. The race is tight — much more than it was a few weeks ago — and the Nationals were hoping that their manager could return as soon as possible.

The organization had viewed Friday as the best case.

