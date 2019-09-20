Allen said that he is absolutely playing Monday, but that his knee isn’t 100 percent. He has dropped about eight pounds to get down to 287 in hopes that playing lighter will take some stress off the knee.

“He looked good, it was a good test for him today,” Coach Jay Gruden said.

In a pivotal season, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has ramped up the intensity

Tight end Jordan Reed was held out again Friday as he remains in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Washington’s third preseason game.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (hip) did not practice on Friday but were in the rehab area. Dunbar was not able to play last week against the Cowboys. Safety Montae Nicholson (foot) and receiver Robert Davis (knee) got a rest day on Friday.

“I don’t know about Dunbar,” Gruden said. “He’s struggling a little bit. We have another day tomorrow and Sunday. We’ll wait and see. Hopefully he feels stronger in that leg, can push off and drive and run. If not, he’ll probably be doubtful. ... Hopefully we’ll get some good news tomorrow.”

