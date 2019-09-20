

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dispelling the notion he is an running back masquerading as a quarterback. Through two games, he has completed 41 of 57 passes for 596 yards and seven passing touchdowns, the most through two games in franchise history, adding 19 carries for another 126 yards.

In a win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, Jackson produced the most rushing yards (120) ever for a player who also threw for over 250 yards in the same game, joining Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota and Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks to produce at least 250 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single regular-season game.

“It’s just going to be a real conundrum for them,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said of opposing defenses. “They’re going to have to figure it out for themselves."

Jackson’s performance will also be a conundrum for sports bettors, with his performance already putting him in the league’s MVP conversation, at least according to the betting odds. Backers of his MVP campaign, though, should be wary: There are reasons to be skeptical of Jackson’s chances to win the award, despite his strong start.

Since the start of the season, Jackson’s odds to win the league’s Most Valuable Player Award have improved from 100-1 entering the regular season to 40-1 after Week 1 to 5-1 as of Wednesday morning, according to Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill U.S. That makes him the second choice at William Hill U.S., behind only reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes (3-1) and ahead of three-time MVP Tom Brady, the third choice at 8-1.

“Things move fast,” Bogdanovich told The Post in a phone interview. “Usually you don’t see people come from the pack that fast. Granted, [Jackson] has faced two of the weaker teams, but he was phenomenal in college and he has a chance to be really special at this level, too.”

In general, betting on a quarterback to win the MVP award is a decent gamble. The position has accounted for nine of the past 10 MVP awards, and the six rushers who have crashed the party over the past 30 years have been historically good, either establishing a record for touchdowns or rushing for more than 2,000 yards in a season. MVP-winning quarterbacks also have a common thread: They typically are on teams that finish first in their division and, over the past 10 years, have been on teams that finish either first or second in their conference.

“It’s a combination. You have to have a big year and you have to have a winning team,” Bogdanovich said of winning the NFL’s MVP award.

It’s that latter factor, and Baltimore’s standing among AFC competitors, that could derail Jackson’s potential MVP bid, especially since the quarterbacks on the teams favored to win the AFC are having solid seasons of their own. Based on each team’s true talent level — derived by looking at actual win rate, projected win rate based on points scored and allowed and a regressed win rate that accounts for the small sample size of two games — the New England Patriots are favored to win the AFC conference (39 percent), followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (24 percent) and then the Ravens (12 percent). And that puts Brady and Mahomes in a much better position to win this year’s MVP award than Jackson.

Mahomes, the favorite at William Hill U.S., is the player to beat. The reigning MVP and offensive player of the year has completed 55 of 77 passes (68 percent) for 821 yards and seven touchdown passes, leading the league in yards and touchdown passes without throwing an interception.

“If Mahomes stays healthy he will be” the favorite, Bogdanovich said. “He was in uncharted waters last year and he’s off to a good start again this year. And his team is 2-0,”

It’s possible, however, that Jackson’s odds could move again this week if he and the Ravens defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 5½-point favorites, but it sounds like winning is the only thing on Jackson’s mind.

“I hate losing,” Jackson told ESPN. “You can have all the stats in the world, but if you’re losing, you’re probably not going to get talked about. Probably will, but not in a good way. It’s all about winning. That’s what it’s all about.”

