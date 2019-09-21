

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under pressure to get their Big Ten schedule off to a positive start. (Tony Ding/Associated Press)

Saturday night’s Notre Dame-Georgia showdown understandably has sucked up much of the oxygen in the sport: It’s a pair of schools with playoff appearances within the last two years and serious hopes of getting there this year.

But there are three other matchups of undefeated teams this week: Air Force-Boise State on Friday, SMU-TCU and Michigan-Wisconsin, which might be the most intriguing matchup of the weekend even if chances are good it turns into a 21-15 slog.

(That isn’t a randomly chosen score. Michigan has outscored Wisconsin 62-44 over the last three years, which includes a 38-point showing last season).

For Wisconsin (2-0), the Big Ten opener figures to be far more challenging than its season-opening shutouts of South Florida (49-0) and Central Michigan (61-0). As such, it will be the Badgers’ best barometer since wrapping up a disappointing 8-5 season last year.

Yet even with a loaded crossover schedule against the Big Ten East — Wisconsin also gets Michigan State and Ohio State this season — Paul Chryst’s team still dwells in the conference’s West Division, which means staying in contention for a league title won’t get overwhelmingly more difficult with a defeat.

The Wolverines (2-0), however, reside in the East and still have to deal with Ohio State and Penn State.

This was supposed to be Michigan’s turn atop the East. Ohio State has a new coach. Penn State graduated its quarterback and top rusher. Only the Buckeyes have been sharp under Ryan Day, and Penn State is averaging a healthy 47 points a game. Michigan State’s continued inability to score against capable defenses is one of the few things to make the East seem more manageable.

There are also the Wolverines’ in-house issues. The offense has struggled, and the team has had two weeks to ponder barely avoiding a loss to a quality Army team.

Some of the questions can be swatted away by noting Oklahoma needed overtime to beat Army last year and still earned a playoff berth. But a Wolverines loss, even in Madison, makes the sniping a little bit louder as they attempt to get past the 10-3 barrier — the record they’ve finished with in three of Coach Jim Harbaugh’s four seasons. With the other East powerhouses and Notre Dame still to come, Michigan could be on its way to matching that mark again if it trips up Saturday.

Teams with the most at stake in Week 4

1 and 1a. Auburn and Texas A&M. The only teams that have to face Alabama, Georgia and LSU face each other before dealing with any of those SEC hegemons. Auburn (3-0) doesn’t want to leave College Station with a loss and no margin for error the rest of the way. A defeat would also be deflating for the Aggies (2-1), whose hopes of a breakout season would fade considerably with a setback.

[Gus Malzahn rides a perpetual seesaw into Auburn-Texas A&M game]

2. Michigan. It’s covered above, but the point is worth reiterating: If the Wolverines follow up their overtime escape against Army by sputtering at Wisconsin, the scrutiny on Harbaugh will probably peak. And that’s saying something, given what a magnet for attention he’s been since taking over in Ann Arbor.

3. Notre Dame. Would an 11-1 Notre Dame team with a loss at Georgia get the benefit of the doubt from the playoff committee? Considering the Irish’s remaining schedule, it’s not overwhelmingly likely. Notre Dame could always win out against the likes of Virginia, Michigan and Stanford, but this is Ian Book and Co.’s best chance to make an impression.

4. Georgia. The Bulldogs are on the spot, too, but at least a better remaining schedule (Florida, Auburn, possibly the SEC title game) give them more chances to make a playoff push than Notre Dame does with a loss.

5. Appalachian State. A matchup 79 years in the making, the Mountaineers (2-0) get a shot at North Carolina in Chapel Hill. It’s only the second meeting all-time between the in-state schools and the first since 1940. The good news for App State? Even if its exuberance doesn’t help it knock off the Tar Heels this time, the teams are still scheduled to play again in 2022 and 2023.

