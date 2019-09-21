

Khalil Mack is a dangerous pass rusher who can disrupt Washington's offense. (David Zalubowski/AP)

At 0-2, the Redskins desperately need a victory on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. That won’t be an easy task; the Bears have one of the league’s toughest defenses, led by pass rusher Khalil Mack, who has finished with at least 10 sacks in each of the past four seasons.

Chicago’s offense has struggled to move the ball, however, and could offer relief for a Washington defense that was battered in consecutive losses against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Here are five keys for the Redskins in Monday’s game.

Make defensive stands

The Eagles and Cowboys combined to convert 64 percent of their third downs against the Redskins, giving Washington the worst third-down defense in the league. Performances like that won’t win many games. Washington’s strength is, in theory, its defense and that defense has to be able to get off the field. The Redskins have done a better job of that early in their first two games, but their play has appeared to fall off as games go on.

[In a pivotal season, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has ramped up the intensity]

Chicago has the league’s third worst offense in terms of yards gained, averaging just 263.5 a game, and has amassed just 328 passing yards, fifth worst in the league. Monday is an ideal time for a struggling Washington pass defense to find itself.

Get to Trubisky

The Redskins didn’t generate much of a pass rush in their first two games. But they were going up against two of the NFL’s best offensive lines and facing two quarterbacks who can pick apart defensive secondaries. Chicago’s line hasn’t been nearly as good as the ones in Philadelphia and Dallas, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled, with a passer rating of 65.0 and no touchdown throws.

Washington has not gotten the surge it hoped to generate up the middle since Jonathan Allen went down in the season opener, and the outside rushers, including rookie Montez Sweat, haven’t made an impact. This could be a chance for them to come to life.

Control Khalil Mack

The Bears pass rusher has just one sack and one forced fumble this year but he is a game-changing talent. He will be a test for the rebuilt left side of the Redskins line: tackle Donald Penn and guard Ereck Flowers, who have held up reasonably well in the first two games.

Washington quarterback Case Keenum has hit on some big plays and has shown he can be elusive. But he can’t be distracted by looking out for Mack. if the Redskins can neutralize him, they should have a chance to move the ball.

[Jon Bostic is the voice of a Redskins defense scrambling for answers]

Hit on big throws

The Redskins running game has struggled, and with tight end Jordan Reed still a question mark as he recovers from a concussion, their best offensive moments have come from several big throws. Rookie receiver Terry McLaurin has proven to be a dangerous deep threat and coaches believe it’s only a matter of time before Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson Jr. and Kelvin Harmon break out.

Already, they are finding ways to use speedy receiver Steven Sims Jr. as both a pass catcher and runner. Against an aggressive Bears defense, they will have to hit on some long throws and find creative ways to get the ball into the hands of their quick, young receivers.

Win the field position battle

It can be argued that Washington’s most important player is punter Tress Way, who continues give the Redskins a chance by booting opponents into terrible starting positions. Way ranks first in the NFL in average yards per punt and second in net average. This shapes up to be the kind of game where field position will prove significant.

Last week, Washington did a good job of forcing Dallas to start deep in its own territory. The Cowboys, however, marched right through the Redskins defense. Chicago doesn’t have the same kind of offense. If Washington can force the Bears to start drives in the shadow of their end zone and the Redskins defense can improve on third downs, they have a chance to give their offense a major field-position boost.

