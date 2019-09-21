

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has led the Bulldogs to a 3-0 start to the season. (John Amis)

The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday night in Athens. Follow along here for live updates and analysis.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Line: Georgia by 14.5

TV: CBS.

Streaming: CBS Sports App

Pregame reading

It sure has the look of an elite game: Two storied programs, both recent participants in the College Football Playoff, both ranked in the top 10. And yet, much of the lead-up talk has focused on whether Notre Dame — the eight-to-11-time national champion (depend on who did the selecting), as exalted college football program as exists in the sport’s history — is in the same league. Sportsbooks have placed Georgia as a two-touchdown favorite; the Irish’s dismal recent record against top teams is well circulated. It’s clear, as Chuck Culpepper notes in looking back at the Irish’s last title team 30 years ago, that the conversation has changed. (Read more)

Irish vs. Bulldogs is the prime time feature, but there’s at least one top-notch matchup slated for each time slot of the day. Check out the TV schedule and picks of the best games to watch. (Read more)

We’ll also run down the biggest takeaways from Week 4, starting with Michigan at Wisconsin to lead the noon kickoffs and updating throughout the day. (Read more)

