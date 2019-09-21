

The Washington Redskins will be without Jordan Reed for a third consecutive week as the tight end continues to deal with a concussion suffered in a preseason game.

Reed, linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (hip) and quarterback Colt McCoy (leg) are all ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) are both listed as questionable on the official injury report. On Friday, Allen said he will definitely play and he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice for the first time all week. Dunbar did not practice all week and a person with knowledge of the situation said they would be surprised if he plays. The starting cornerback missed last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The loss of McKinzy increases the chances that linebacker Noah Spence, signed this week, will be active against the Bears.

Slot cornerback Fabian Moreau seems poised to return Monday after sitting out last week with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and Saturday and did not receive an injury designation.

Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) has been ruled out after not practicing all week. Tight end Trey Burton (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (shoulder), offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) were all listed as questionable. Long did not practice Saturday; both Jackson and Pineiro were limited.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique) did not receive an injury designation after being a full participant both Friday and Saturday.

