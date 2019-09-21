

Manchester City players celebrate their 5-0 lead against Watford. (PETER POWELL/EPA-EFE/REX)

It appeared to be a mismatch from the start. It turned into one of the most lopsided results in Premier League history.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champion and runaway favorite to repeat, entered Saturday’s match with 16 goals and a 3-1-1 record in its first five league matches. Watford had four goals in six matches, two draws and four losses.

City dominated in every phase of an 8-0 win, the second-largest margin of victory in the Premier League after Manchester United’s 9-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town in 1995. Five of City’s goals — yes, five, of them — came in the first 18 minutes.

Witness them now, in all their glory:

Goal 1: Kevin De Bruyne whips in a cross so good, Watford keeper Ben Foster didn’t know whether to try to grab it out of the air or to defend the goalmouth. So he did neither, and David Silva scored it in the first minute of the game.

That Kevin De Bruyne assist 😳 pic.twitter.com/saGC1Frg1Q — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

Goal 2: Another error by Foster, as Riyad Mahrez ran onto a pass in the box and Foster took his legs out with a tackle. Sergio Aguero scored the ensuring penalty in the seventh minute.

Goal 3: Mahrez got on the score sheet in the 12th minute. His free kick from just outside the 18-yard box pinged off a Watford defender and past Foster.

Manchester City are up 3 within 12 minutes . . .



Watch this one now on NBCSN, or stream it here: https://t.co/0Ab1OydWoK pic.twitter.com/mThR9bmWfb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 21, 2019

Goal 4: Another beautiful set up from De Bruyne on a corner in the 15th minute. He found Nicolás Otamendi at the top of the six-yard box, who knocked the ball further to Bernardo Silva for a back-post tap-in.

Goal 5: The absolute cherry on top. City caught Watford napping again in the 18th minute. David Silva played a free kick from 35 yards out while the defense had its back turned. Sergio Aguero ran in behind the back line almost unnoticed, then slid a pass through the 6-yard box to Otamendi, who was unmarked.

After five goals, City finally called off the attack for the rest of the first half. And in the second half, almost without trying, it scored three more goals.

In the end, Bernardo Silva had a hat trick. City completed 723 passes. Watford is still without a win and could be in danger of relegation if its poor play continues.

