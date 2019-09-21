

A pregame ceremony before Sunday's Titans-Colts game went horribly wrong when a pyrotechnics machine tipped over while shooting fire. Now the NFL is temporarily banning pyrotechnics until it completes a review of the incident. (James Kenney/AP)

After a hot start, winning 43-13 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans’ season has gone up in flames with two losses in the last five days.

Among the Titans’ problems was before their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts, when a pyrotechnics machine tipped over onto its side, shot out massive flames in that direction and sent black smoke into the sky at Nashvile’s Nissan Stadium.

No one was hurt in the incident and a man was able to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

The NFL has responded by putting a wet blanket on such pregame festivities, temporarily banning pyrotechnics from NFL games.

“We are reviewing the incident,” an NFL spokesman told The Tennessean Friday. “While it is being reviewed, there is a league-wide prohibition on all on-field flame effects and pyrotechnics devices at league and club events, including games.”

“The moratorium, which will remain in effect as the league reviews the matter, will impact the Vikings pregame entertainment elements this Sunday,’’ the Minnesota Vikings wrote in a statement. “The team is exploring other special effects options, but fans heading to the game against the Raiders will notice changes. The moratorium will not impact pyrotechnics used off the field (i.e. along the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium).’’

The fire in Nashville took place after the Titans celebrated the jersey retirements of Eddie George and Steve McNair. It left a charred mark on the sideline.

“The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause,” the team said in a statement Sunday.

The league did not say when the review would be completed.

The Washington Redskins are among the teams that use pregame pyrotechnics during player introductions. The ban will likely take place at least through Monday night’s contest against the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field.

