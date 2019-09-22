

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns seek their second straight prime-time victory. (Ron Schwane)

Rams at Browns

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV

Pregame reading

The Cleveland Browns, suddenly, are a staple of prime-time TV. They play their second straight nationally televised night game when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on NBC.

The Browns won Monday night against the New York Jets in the Meadowlands after opening the season with a lopsided loss at home to the Tennessee Titans. The triumph over the Jets signaled that the Browns hype could recommence after they were the darlings of the NFL’s offseason and a popular preseason pick to win the AFC North, thanks in large part to their trade with the New York Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was at his electrifying best against the Jets, with a career-long 89-yard touchdown catch and run as part of a six-catch, 161-yard performance. There was, of course, the usual Beckham drama. He was ordered off the field by the officials early in the game to have an illegally tinted face shield removed from his helmet. Beckham, naturally, didn’t take that well, later complaining that he was being unfairly singled out for enforcement while other players are allowed to wear tinted helmet visors.

[The Scottish Hammer: How Jamie Gillan went from Scotland to an HBCU to Browns rookie standout]

The Browns probably will need Beckham, quarterback Baker Mayfield and their offense to be highly productive in this game to keep pace with the unbeaten Rams, the defending NFC champs. Cleveland might have issues on defense because of injury problems in its secondary. The Browns will have to rely on the pass-rushing prowess of Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sack leader through Week 2, with five. Garrett must add some discipline to his game, however. He had two first-half roughing-the-passer penalties against the Jets, one of which caused a season-ending ankle injury for quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The Rams seek a 3-0 start as they try to rebound from their Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots. They could use a sharper outing by quarterback Jared Goff, who has a passer rating of 87.2 through two games. That’s down from last season’s 101.1. It also will be interesting to see what kind of workload the Rams give to running back Todd Gurley. He has a relatively modest 30 carries through two games after entering the season amid questions about his past knee issues.

It could be a showcase night for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Garrett is said to have his sights set on being named the NFL’s defensive player of the year. To do that, he’d have to unseat Donald, who has won the last two awards and might be eager to reassert his superiority during a game in which the two will be on the same field.

