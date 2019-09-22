Saints 33, Seahawks 27

Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Drew Brees, New Orleans also scored TDs on defense and special teams, and the Saints beat Seattle.

With Brees out for several weeks following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb, the Saints pulled off a stunner by taking advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness and handing the Seahawks their first home loss in the month of September under Pete Carroll.

Seattle had been 15-0 at home in September since 2010. The first loss will sting.

Bridgewater threw a 29-yard touchdown to Alvin Kamara late in the first half on a screen pass where he bounced off several tacklers on his way to the end zone, and added a one-yard TD toss to Michael Thomas on fourth and goal on the first possession of the second half.

Deonte Harris took a punt back 53 yards for a score in the first quarter, and Vonn Bell ran back Chris Carson’s third fumble in three games 33 yards for a TD in the second quarter.

SAINTS 7 13 7 6 — 33 SEAHAWKS 7 0 0 20 — 27

First Quarter

New Orleans: Harris 53 punt return (Lutz kick), 12:06.

Seattle: Lockett 8 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

New Orleans: Bell 33 fumble return (kick failed), 6:50.

New Orleans: Kamara 29 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick),: 33.

Third Quarter

New Orleans: Thomas 1 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 7:44.

Fourth Quarter

Seattle: Wilson 2 run (Myers kick), 11:51.

New Orleans: Kamara 1 run (run failed), 4:19.

Seattle: Wilson 8 run (Myers kick), 2:48.

Seattle: Dissly 4 pass from Wilson,: 00.

Attendance: 69,005.

SAINTS SEAHAWKS First downs 15 26 Total Net Yards 265 515 Rushes-yards 23-88 26-109 Passing 177 406 Punt Returns 3-53 3-12 Kickoff Returns 3-60 2-47 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 32-50-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts 6-54.0 4-41.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 11-70 7-53 Time of Possession 28:27 31:33

RUSHING

New Orleans: Kamara 16-69, Bridgewater 3-12, T. Hill 1-5, Murray 2-2, Line 1-0.

Seattle: Carson 15-53, Wilson 7-51, Prosise 4-5.

PASSING

New Orleans: Bridgewater 19-27-0-177.

Seattle: Wilson 32-50-0-406.

RECEIVING

New Orleans: Kamara 9-92, Thomas 5-54, Ginn 2-15, Cook 1-7, T. Hill 1-5, J. Hill 1-4.

Seattle: Lockett 11-154, Dissly 6-62, Prosise 5-38, J. Brown 3-30, Metcalf 2-67, Turner 2-19, Moore 1-29, Vannett 1-9, Carson 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS

None.