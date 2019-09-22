

Josh Sargent, left, can't stop RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer during Werder Bremen's 3-0 home defeat. (David Hecker/EPA-EFE-REX)

Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Liverpool

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Brighton

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at West Brom on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s at Blackburn Rovers on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Manchester United on Monday

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Brighton

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): entered in the 73rd in U-23s’ 2-0 defeat to Stoke City

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 2-0 cup defeat at Chelsea

West Ham defender Erin Simon: entered in the 79th

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 1-0 cup victory over Everton

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 5th and 85th) in U-23s’ 5-4 victory over Reading

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Luton Town

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Brentford

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Leeds

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Millwall

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Barnsley

League One

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 (scored in 4th) in 1-0 victory at MK Dons

Charlie Kelman’s winner yesterday for Southend United. Nice lay-off and then good persistence to put the ball in the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/FGZKgJUp8m — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) September 22, 2019

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury Town

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Celtic

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at St. Johnstone

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Arbroath

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 90

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 80 in 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Moenchengladbach

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 76 in 2-1 victory over Mainz

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 83rd in 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: vs. Hoffenheim on Monday

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Ingolstadt

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 1-0 defeat at Schweinfurt

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 2-2 draw at Homberg

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Stuttgart

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: entered in the 81st in 4-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 27th) in 2-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-1 at Osnabrueck

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 85th

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Holstein Kiel

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Muenster

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 46th in 2-0 defeat at Unterhaching

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Rennes

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18 but did not play

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw (4-3 defeat on penalties) with Olympique Lyonnais in Trophee des Championnes

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Huelva

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 57

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: entered in the 65th

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: entered in the 46th in 6-1 defeat at Barcelona

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: entered in the 46th in 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Deportivo de La Coruña

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 60 in 1-0 defeat to Fuenlabrada

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 55 in 1-1 draw with Venezia

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 in 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: entered in the 71st in 1-0 defeat at Willem II

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Feyenoord

Eredivisie Women

PSV defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Den Haag

PSV midfielder Kaycie Tillman: played 90

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Ajax II

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): played the first 45

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): vs. Cambuur on Monday

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): vs Cambuur on Monday

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Anderlecht

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 defeat to Mechelen

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Charleroi

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Vitoria Setubal

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 (scored in 83rd, 90+ and 90+) in 17-0 victory (yes, 17) at A-Dos-Francos

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Servette

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Rheindorf Altach

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 73 in 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): entered in the 67th in 2-1 victory over AaB

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: at Randers on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Copenhagen

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 63 in 3-0 victory at Elfsborg

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over AIK

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): entered in the 64th in 1-0 defeat at Falkenberg

Damallsvenskan

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Kristianstad

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: entered in the 79th

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: not in the 18

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: entered in the 61st in 3-1 victory over Orebro

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 62

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: not in the 18 (injured)

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in 64th in 1-0 defeat at Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played the first 28 (injured) in 3-1 victory at Djurgarden

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: vs. Kungsbacka on Monday

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: at Stabaek on Monday

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: vs. Basaksehir on Monday

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: did not play in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 2-1 victory at Hapoel Haifa

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: vs. Gangwon, ppd.

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Racing late Sunday

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Tucuman

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Sport Boys

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 87 in 4-4 draw at Tecnico Universitario

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat at Pachuca

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: at Juarez late Sunday

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Club America

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: vs. Puebla on Tuesday