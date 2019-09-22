Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Liverpool
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Brighton
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at West Brom on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s at Blackburn Rovers on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Manchester United on Monday
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Brighton
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): entered in the 73rd in U-23s’ 2-0 defeat to Stoke City
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s
Women’s Super League
West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 2-0 cup defeat at Chelsea
West Ham defender Erin Simon: entered in the 79th
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 1-0 cup victory over Everton
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 5th and 85th) in U-23s’ 5-4 victory over Reading
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Luton Town
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Brentford
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Leeds
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Millwall
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Barnsley
League One
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 (scored in 4th) in 1-0 victory at MK Dons
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury Town
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Celtic
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at St. Johnstone
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Arbroath
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 90
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 80 in 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Moenchengladbach
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 76 in 2-1 victory over Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 83rd in 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: vs. Hoffenheim on Monday
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Ingolstadt
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 1-0 defeat at Schweinfurt
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 2-2 draw at Homberg
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Stuttgart
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: entered in the 81st in 4-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 27th) in 2-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-1 at Osnabrueck
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 85th
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Holstein Kiel
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Muenster
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 46th in 2-0 defeat at Unterhaching
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Rennes
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18 but did not play
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw (4-3 defeat on penalties) with Olympique Lyonnais in Trophee des Championnes
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Huelva
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 57
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: entered in the 65th
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: entered in the 46th in 6-1 defeat at Barcelona
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: entered in the 46th in 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Deportivo de La Coruña
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 60 in 1-0 defeat to Fuenlabrada
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 55 in 1-1 draw with Venezia
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 in 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: entered in the 71st in 1-0 defeat at Willem II
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Feyenoord
Eredivisie Women
PSV defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Den Haag
PSV midfielder Kaycie Tillman: played 90
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Ajax II
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): played the first 45
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): vs. Cambuur on Monday
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): vs Cambuur on Monday
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Anderlecht
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 defeat to Mechelen
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Charleroi
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Vitoria Setubal
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 (scored in 83rd, 90+ and 90+) in 17-0 victory (yes, 17) at A-Dos-Francos
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Servette
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Rheindorf Altach
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 73 in 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): entered in the 67th in 2-1 victory over AaB
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: at Randers on Monday
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Copenhagen
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 63 in 3-0 victory at Elfsborg
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over AIK
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): entered in the 64th in 1-0 defeat at Falkenberg
Damallsvenskan
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Kristianstad
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: entered in the 79th
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: not in the 18
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: entered in the 61st in 3-1 victory over Orebro
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 62
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: not in the 18 (injured)
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in 64th in 1-0 defeat at Eskilstuna
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played the first 28 (injured) in 3-1 victory at Djurgarden
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: vs. Kungsbacka on Monday
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: at Stabaek on Monday
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: vs. Basaksehir on Monday
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: did not play in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 2-1 victory at Hapoel Haifa
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: vs. Gangwon, ppd.
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Racing late Sunday
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Tucuman
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Sport Boys
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 87 in 4-4 draw at Tecnico Universitario
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Leon
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat at Pachuca
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: at Juarez late Sunday
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Club America
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: vs. Puebla on Tuesday