

Asdrúbal Cabrera injured his ankle in a 10-4 win over the Marlins on Saturday night. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

MIAMI — Once Asdrúbal Cabrera exited Saturday night’s game, at the start of the eighth inning, he needed some help going down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse.

Cabrera had tweaked his angle while sliding into home four frames earlier. Manager Dave Martinez helped him, taking some of Cabrera’s weight, but then Cabrera lost his footing. The two sort of stumbled together and shared a laugh. Martinez is not supposed to carry anything heavy after undergoing a heart procedure last Monday. Head trainer Paul Lessard told him so once Martinez and Cabrera were tangled up.

But all Martinez wanted was for his 33-year-old second baseman to be okay. The manager expected Cabrera to be sore Sunday morning and kept him out of the lineup for a series finale against the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. But Martinez also expects that Cabrera will not need an MRI for the ankle tweak.

“I don’t know if I helped him, we more kind of fell down the stairs,” Martinez recalled. “Paul laughed at me, told me, ‘What are you doing? You’re not supposed to be carrying any wait.’ I said, ‘He fell on me. What do you want me to do?’ ”

It was easy to joke about the moment some 14 hours later. Cabrera should be okay, and is available to pinch-hit Sunday, so Martinez’s bench won’t get any thinner. Catcher Kurt Suzuki is still working back from right elbow inflammation. Matt Adams, the club’s preferred left-handed pinch-hitter, has a shoulder strain and is just beginning to take on-field batting practice. And Cabrera has effectively replaced Brian Dozier as the team’s everyday second baseman in recent weeks.

Dozier, signed for that job this past winter, hadn’t played for six days when he subbed in for Cabrera in Saturday’s 10-4 win. The Nationals signed Cabrera in early August, after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, and he’s been hitting ever since. Cabrera had two singles, a walk and an RBI before exiting due to the ankle pain. That gave him 34 RBI in 31 appearances for the Nationals, 25 of them starts at second, and bumped his season total to 85. His career high was 92 in 2011, when he was an all star with the Cleveland Indians, and it’s the right time for the veteran to click.

Washington needs him in the thick of the pennant race. He needs to prove himself to get another shot next year. The Nationals entered Sunday with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the top wild-card spot. The Chicago Cubs are three games behind the Brewers, giving Milwaukee and Washington some breathing room, and the Nationals have nine games left to play.

The first will come without Cabrera in the starting lineup. Then they’ll hope that’s just a one time thing.

“The way he slid, I watched it last night, too, it was kind of ugly,” Martinez said. “His spike kind of rolled in the ground and came up, and it was the front part of his ankle.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (85-68)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Howie Kendrick 1B

Brian Dozier 2B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Austin Voth P

Marlins (53-101)

Magneuris Sierra CF

Jon Berti SS

Starlin Castro 3B

Jorge Alfaro C

Isan Diaz 2B

Harold Ramirez LF

Austin Dean 1B

Lewis Brinson RF

Pablo Lopez P

