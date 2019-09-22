

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump walk the arena floor Modi's "Howdy Modi" event Sunday in Houston's NRG Stadium. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

During an appearance in Houston’s NRG Stadium with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, President Trump teased that he would like to travel to India to watch an NBA game next month.

“And very soon India will have access to another world​-class American product: NBA basketball,” Trump told the crowd at the event Sunday.

“Am I invited, Mr. Prime Minister?” Trump asked, with Modi appearing to assent. “I may come. Be careful, I may come.”

Trump’s comments, serious or not, come in advance of two preseason NBA games in India next month. The Indiana Pacers are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4 and 5 in Mumbai. Vivek Ranadive, the Kings’ owner, is a Mumbai native and the first India-born majority owner in the league.

“Our inaugural NBA India Games will help further untap the enormous basketball potential in a country with a thriving sports culture and a growing, young and engaged population,” Commissioner Adam Silver said when the games were announced in December.

Silver has called the market in India “the next frontier,” and a talent search is one of several NBA initiatives in India as it looks to expand its global reach. Since 2011, the NBA has signed a broadcast deal with an Indian sports channel, hosted three-on-three tournaments, and partnered with the charitable Reliance Foundation for a junior program in schools.

India is a logical target for the NBA’s product. The emergence of NBA star Yao Ming helped make China the league’s biggest foreign market, but, without a charismatic star, the drive for sports fans’ attention in India, where cricket is enormously popular, might be more difficult.

“Will basketball ever take off in India? If you asked me five years ago, the answer would be no,” Boris Majumdar, a sports historian and author, told The Post in 2016. “Today, the answer is that it’s possible, but it will be difficult.”

