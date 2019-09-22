

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon's school-record nine touchdown passes weren't enough in the Cougars' 67-63 loss to UCLA, which rallied from a 32-point deficit. (Young Kwak)

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon passed for nine touchdowns and 570 yards against visiting UCLA on Saturday night.

He lost.

At roughly 2:30 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, the highest scoring football game in Pac-12 history effectively ended when linebacker Keisean Lucier-South sacked Gordon, forcing a fumble. Linebacker Josh Woods recovered with 59 seconds left to preserve a 67-63 victory.

UCLA had trailed 49-17 in the third quarter.

Gordon’s fumble was Washington State’s sixth turnover.

[Box score: UCLA 67, No. 19 Washington State 63]

“It’s a Pac-12 After Dark Saturday night win,” UCLA Coach Chip Kelly said afterward during an on-field interview with ESPN.

Oh, yes, Chip Kelly. His Bruins scored 25 more points against the Cougars than they had in their first three games of the season to the former offensive wizard at Oregon improve to 1-3 this season and 4-12 in Westwood.

Kelly, with 2:38 left and UCLA trailing 63-60, elected to go for it on fourth and five from the Cougars 17 rather than attempting a relatively short tying field goal. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an incomplete pass, and Washington State took over on downs.

And of course redemption arrived for Kelly when on the Cougars’ ensuing series, when Krys Barnes forced and recovered a fumble by Cougars wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

Four plays later, Thompson-Robinson completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton for the final margin with 1:07 to play.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and two more touchdowns.

The teams combined for 1,377 total yards.

“Give our guys credit,” Kelly said during his postgame news conference. “Special teams contributed. Our offense contributed. The defense came up with key turnovers at good times. It’s a big win for us.”

Thompson-Robinson threw touchdowns on four straight possessions to bring the Bruins within a field goal after they had trailed, 49-17, with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

“Our guys got frantic and panicked,” Cougars Coach Mike Leach said. “We collapsed in every phase of the game.”

Gordon’s eighth touchdown pass, breaking the school-record Gardner Minshew set last season, put Washington State back in front, 63-60, with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Oh yeah, Minshew took time off from being the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie starting quarterback and emerging cult hero to watch the game from the Washington State sideline.

He wore a Cougars jersey and jean shorts he said he customized on his own.

Read more:

Georgia-Notre Dame turned into a defensive slugfest, and the Bulldogs were left standing

College football winners and losers: Michigan is mashed, UCF’s run ends

Iowa investigating band members claims of abuse by Iowa State fans