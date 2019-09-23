The good news for Washington, which has won seven straight against the Bears, is that Chicago’s offense represents an opportunity for Greg Manusky’s struggling defense to get right after allowing 63 points and more than 900 yards through two weeks. The Bears have converted only 23 percent of their third-down opportunities this season, while Washington has allowed opponents to convert at a league-worst 64 percent rate. Chicago has the league’s third-worst offense in terms of yards, while third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky has yet to throw a touchdown pass. The Redskins’ pass rush, which has two sacks this season, could receive a boost with the expected return of defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who missed last week’s game with a sprained knee.

The Redskins are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak on “Monday Night Football” dating back to an overtime win at Dallas in 2014. Washington is 2-16 on “Monday Night Football” at home since FedEx Field opened in 1997, while the Bears are 9-6 in Monday night road games during that span. Another loss would be a major blow to the Redskins’ postseason hopes before the calendar turns to October. Before this year, 176 NFL teams started a season 0-3 since 1980, and only six of them went on to make the playoffs.

In a pivotal season, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has ramped up the intensity.

Players say Gruden has brought a greater sense of urgency to practices, film sessions and games this season, his sixth in Washington, but the coach says he’s no more serious than he has always been. (Read more)

Redskins hope a little creativity will jump-start their stalled running game.

Washington’s rushing attack ranks 30th in the league through two weeks. With Derrius Guice on injured reserve following surgery to repair a torn meniscus, expect the Redskins to get the ball in the hands of Chris Thompson and rookie wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. out of the backfield to complement Adrian Peterson’s straight-ahead running style. (Read more)

Jon Bostic is the voice of a Redskins defense scrambling for answers.

The linebacker’s goal is to communicate the play-call clearly while keeping his teammates calm. “I tell guys all the time, just shut up and put your ears on,” Bostic said. “I’m going to tell you what’s coming. I’m going to tell you how they’re going to attack us. Just listen to me.” (Read more)

Five keys for the Redskins in their Monday night game against Chicago

Redskins remain uncertain as to when tight end Jordan Reed will return

Booger McFarland on Redskins defense, ‘iconic’ FedEx Field and Bruce Allen

Redskins have lost seven straight on ‘Monday night, won seven straight vs. Bears

Ereck Flowers knows he has a long way to go, but he’s enjoying football again

Case Keenum is part of the solution, but the Redskins’ problem might be too big

For the Redskins, 0-3 would mean doom. Here’s what they need to fix.

Tony Wyllie, Redskins’ head of communications, is leaving the organization