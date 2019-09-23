

Joe Flacco getting taken to the turf has been a constant image this season so far for the Broncos. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s loss in Green Bay, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders offered fans a window into the soul of his team. It’s pretty bleak.

“Times are rough around here,” Sanders said, per the Athletic. “Obviously the past three years — it’s been tough. Trying to get it right. We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but it’s not as much fun when you’re losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards. But there’s always next week, so I’m optimistic.”

In case you are confused by what, exactly, constitutes a “world of suck,” here’s what the Broncos have going for them at the moment.

— The Broncos have lost seven straight games dating to last season and failed to reach 20 points in all of them (they’re the only team in the league that can say that). In fact, they haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of their last seven games.

— The Broncos, who recently could boast of having one of the league’s most terrifying defenses, have zero sacks and zero takeaways this season. Over at least the past 50 years, only one team has put up zero sacks and zero takeaways over the first three games of the season: the 2019 Denver Broncos.

— Opposing quarterbacks, like the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, now say this after playing Denver: “I have to say this is one of the cleanest games my jersey has ever looked."

— Over the past two games, only one team has run more offensive plays than the Broncos’ 149. They’ve scored only three touchdowns. For comparison’s sake, the Ravens have scored six touchdowns in 150 offensive plays. The Steelers have run just 102 plays over their past two games and scored five touchdowns.

“We’re 0-3,” first-year coach Vic Fangio said after Sunday’s game. “That’s our record. That’s a fact. I do see a lot of good out there, but not enough. We’re not doing enough good things that the good teams that win do.”

Denver last started the season 0-3 in 1999, the year after John Elway retired and the year after back-to-back Super Bowl victories. The Broncos are 11-24 in their last 35 games, a stretch of futility last seen by the franchise nearly 50 years ago (5-8-1 in 1970, 4-9-1 in 1971 and 2-5 in the first seven games of 1972).

“This is tough, I never like to lose, even when I was a little kid,'' Broncos linebacker Von Miller said. “This is a rough patch for us, we got to find a way to get over this hump ... we’ve just got to find a way to get it done. ... I’ve been on some teams before when it was like, man, you felt like you couldn’t do nothing right, feel like missing this, missing that. I don’t feel like we’re missing anything.”

