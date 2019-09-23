

Good Counsel quarterback Trace Campbell tries to elude Spalding defensive lineman Matthew Benny. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It was an eventful weekend in the D.C. area.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, St. John’s fell to another strong national opponent, IMG Academy (Fla.), 35-20. Gonzaga and DeMatha coasted to victories and Good Counsel topped fellow private-school power Spalding.

National Christian joins the top 10 this week after a rout of Riverdale Baptist. With a shakeup at the bottom of the rankings, Northern and Huntingtown join after strong starts in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

1. Gonzaga (4-0) LR: 1

The Eagles reached their season-high for points by halftime in a 47-8 win over Avalon.

Next: Friday vs. Plant, 6:30 p.m.

2. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 4

Marshawn Lloyd scored a 75-yard touchdown on the Stags’ opening play in a 42-0 rout of St. Ignatius (Ohio).

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 3

The Cougar defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 67-0 win over Gaithersburg.

Next: Friday at Churchill, 6:30 p.m.

4. St. John’s (2-3) LR: 2

The Cadets have dropped three straight after a 35-20 loss to IMG Academy (Fla.).

Next: Friday vs. Mater Dei (Calif.), 8:30 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 5

The Falcons’ defense held Spalding to one score in a 21-7 win.

Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

6. Westfield (3-0) LR: 6

The Bulldogs pulled away from Lake Braddock in the fourth quarter of a 40-34 win.

Next: Friday vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs had a bye week.

Next: Friday vs. Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (3-0) LR: 8

The Pumas posted a third straight shutout, beating Northwestern 44-0.

Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-0) LR: 9

The Eagles had a bye week.

Next: Friday at Battlefield, 7 pm.

10. National Christian (4-0) LR: 11

The Eagles had no problems in a rivalry game against Riverdale Baptist, routing the Crusaders, 43-6.

Next: Saturday at Eastern, 8 p.m.

11. Northwest (3-0) LR: 12

Ajahni Terry ran for three touchdowns as the Jaguars overpowered Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 44-0.

Next: Friday vs. Richard Montgomery, 7 p.m.

12. Broad Run (3-0) LR: 13

The Spartans had a bye week.

Next: Saturday vs. Urbana, 1 p.m.

13. Friendship Collegiate (3-1) LR: 14

The Knights had a bye week.

Next: Friday at No. 5 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

14. Damascus (1-2) LR: 15

The Swarmin’ Hornets bounced back from a loss to Quince Orchard by routing Magruder, 48-7.

Next: Friday vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.

15. Georgetown Prep (1-2) LR: 17

The Little Hoyas had a bye week.

Next: Saturday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 1:30 p.m.

16. Landon (1-1) LR: 18

The Bears had a bye week.

Next: Friday vs. Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.

17. South County (4-0) LR: NR

For the first time since 2012, the Stallions beat Madison, 29-7.

Next: Oct. 4 at Annandale, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (3-0) LR: NR

The Hurricanes topped North Point for the first time since 2013.

Next: Friday at Calvert, 7 p.m.

19. North Point (2-1) LR: 10

A fourth-quarter touchdown doomed the Eagles in a 21-14 loss to Huntingtown.

Next: Friday vs. Chopticon, 7 p.m.

20. Northern (3-0) LR: NR

The Patriots’ offense exploded for 53 points in a win over Leonardtown on Thursday.

Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 16 Flint Hill (2-1), No. 19 Lake Braddock (2-1), No. 20 Spalding (3-1)

On the bubble: Spalding, Lake Braddock, Dunbar