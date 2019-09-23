It was an eventful weekend in the D.C. area.
In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, St. John’s fell to another strong national opponent, IMG Academy (Fla.), 35-20. Gonzaga and DeMatha coasted to victories and Good Counsel topped fellow private-school power Spalding.
National Christian joins the top 10 this week after a rout of Riverdale Baptist. With a shakeup at the bottom of the rankings, Northern and Huntingtown join after strong starts in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
1. Gonzaga (4-0) LR: 1
The Eagles reached their season-high for points by halftime in a 47-8 win over Avalon.
Next: Friday vs. Plant, 6:30 p.m.
2. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 4
Marshawn Lloyd scored a 75-yard touchdown on the Stags’ opening play in a 42-0 rout of St. Ignatius (Ohio).
Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
3. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 3
The Cougar defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 67-0 win over Gaithersburg.
Next: Friday at Churchill, 6:30 p.m.
4. St. John’s (2-3) LR: 2
The Cadets have dropped three straight after a 35-20 loss to IMG Academy (Fla.).
Next: Friday vs. Mater Dei (Calif.), 8:30 p.m.
5. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 5
The Falcons’ defense held Spalding to one score in a 21-7 win.
Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.
6. Westfield (3-0) LR: 6
The Bulldogs pulled away from Lake Braddock in the fourth quarter of a 40-34 win.
Next: Friday vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
7. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 7
The Bulldogs had a bye week.
Next: Friday vs. Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
8. Wise (3-0) LR: 8
The Pumas posted a third straight shutout, beating Northwestern 44-0.
Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.
9. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-0) LR: 9
The Eagles had a bye week.
Next: Friday at Battlefield, 7 pm.
10. National Christian (4-0) LR: 11
The Eagles had no problems in a rivalry game against Riverdale Baptist, routing the Crusaders, 43-6.
Next: Saturday at Eastern, 8 p.m.
11. Northwest (3-0) LR: 12
Ajahni Terry ran for three touchdowns as the Jaguars overpowered Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 44-0.
Next: Friday vs. Richard Montgomery, 7 p.m.
12. Broad Run (3-0) LR: 13
The Spartans had a bye week.
Next: Saturday vs. Urbana, 1 p.m.
13. Friendship Collegiate (3-1) LR: 14
The Knights had a bye week.
Next: Friday at No. 5 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.
14. Damascus (1-2) LR: 15
The Swarmin’ Hornets bounced back from a loss to Quince Orchard by routing Magruder, 48-7.
Next: Friday vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.
15. Georgetown Prep (1-2) LR: 17
The Little Hoyas had a bye week.
Next: Saturday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 1:30 p.m.
16. Landon (1-1) LR: 18
The Bears had a bye week.
Next: Friday vs. Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.
17. South County (4-0) LR: NR
For the first time since 2012, the Stallions beat Madison, 29-7.
Next: Oct. 4 at Annandale, 7 p.m.
18. Huntingtown (3-0) LR: NR
The Hurricanes topped North Point for the first time since 2013.
Next: Friday at Calvert, 7 p.m.
19. North Point (2-1) LR: 10
A fourth-quarter touchdown doomed the Eagles in a 21-14 loss to Huntingtown.
Next: Friday vs. Chopticon, 7 p.m.
20. Northern (3-0) LR: NR
The Patriots’ offense exploded for 53 points in a win over Leonardtown on Thursday.
Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 16 Flint Hill (2-1), No. 19 Lake Braddock (2-1), No. 20 Spalding (3-1)
On the bubble: Spalding, Lake Braddock, Dunbar