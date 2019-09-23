Good Counsel quarterback Trace Campbell tries to elude Spalding defensive lineman Matthew Benny. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
By Washington Post Staff

It was an eventful weekend in the D.C. area.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, St. John’s fell to another strong national opponent, IMG Academy (Fla.), 35-20. Gonzaga and DeMatha coasted to victories and Good Counsel topped fellow private-school power Spalding.

National Christian joins the top 10 this week after a rout of Riverdale Baptist. With a shakeup at the bottom of the rankings, Northern and Huntingtown join after strong starts in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.

1. Gonzaga (4-0) LR: 1

The Eagles reached their season-high for points by halftime in a 47-8 win over Avalon.

Next: Friday vs. Plant, 6:30 p.m.

2. DeMatha (3-1) LR: 4

Marshawn Lloyd scored a 75-yard touchdown on the Stags’ opening play in a 42-0 rout of St. Ignatius (Ohio).

Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (3-0) LR: 3

The Cougar defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 67-0 win over Gaithersburg.

Next: Friday at Churchill, 6:30 p.m.

4. St. John’s (2-3) LR: 2

The Cadets have dropped three straight after a 35-20 loss to IMG Academy (Fla.).

Next: Friday vs. Mater Dei (Calif.), 8:30 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (3-1) LR: 5

The Falcons’ defense held Spalding to one score in a 21-7 win.

Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

6. Westfield (3-0) LR: 6

The Bulldogs pulled away from Lake Braddock in the fourth quarter of a 40-34 win.

Next: Friday vs. Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs had a bye week.

Next: Friday vs. Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (3-0) LR: 8

The Pumas posted a third straight shutout, beating Northwestern 44-0.

Next: Friday vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (3-0) LR: 9

The Eagles had a bye week.

Next: Friday at Battlefield, 7 pm.

10. National Christian (4-0) LR: 11

The Eagles had no problems in a rivalry game against Riverdale Baptist, routing the Crusaders, 43-6.

Next: Saturday at Eastern, 8 p.m.

11. Northwest (3-0) LR: 12

Ajahni Terry ran for three touchdowns as the Jaguars overpowered Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 44-0.

Next: Friday vs. Richard Montgomery, 7 p.m.

12. Broad Run (3-0) LR: 13

The Spartans had a bye week.

Next: Saturday vs. Urbana, 1 p.m.

13. Friendship Collegiate (3-1) LR: 14

The Knights had a bye week.

Next: Friday at No. 5 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

14. Damascus (1-2) LR: 15

The Swarmin’ Hornets bounced back from a loss to Quince Orchard by routing Magruder, 48-7.

Next: Friday vs. Einstein, 6:30 p.m.

15. Georgetown Prep (1-2) LR: 17

The Little Hoyas had a bye week.

Next: Saturday vs. Riverdale Baptist, 1:30 p.m.

16. Landon (1-1) LR: 18

The Bears had a bye week.

Next: Friday vs. Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.

17. South County (4-0) LR: NR

For the first time since 2012, the Stallions beat Madison, 29-7.

Next: Oct. 4 at Annandale, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (3-0) LR: NR

The Hurricanes topped North Point for the first time since 2013.

Next: Friday at Calvert, 7 p.m.

19. North Point (2-1) LR: 10

A fourth-quarter touchdown doomed the Eagles in a 21-14 loss to Huntingtown.

Next: Friday vs. Chopticon, 7 p.m.

20. Northern (3-0) LR: NR

The Patriots’ offense exploded for 53 points in a win over Leonardtown on Thursday.

Next: Friday at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 16 Flint Hill (2-1), No. 19 Lake Braddock (2-1), No. 20 Spalding (3-1)

On the bubble: Spalding, Lake Braddock, Dunbar