

Saquon Barkley seems likely to miss some time for the Giants, but it’s not a total loss. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The visuals appeared grim on Sunday afternoon when Giants running back Saquon Barkley landed awkwardly on his right ankle while trying to elude a tackle from Bucs safety Mike Edwards late in the first half.

Barkley headed for the locker room after that play and returned on crutches with a protective boot on his foot. But the news wasn’t as bad as initially feared: Tests revealed only a high-ankle sprain and no broken bones, which means the 2018 rookie of the year should be back for the Giants this season.

[Daniel Jones's debut changes everything for the Giants]

“I’m not out for the season,” Barkley said, per NJ.com. “I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That’s what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys.”

Barkley, who will get an MRI exam on his ankle Monday, noted that he suffered a high-ankle sprain as a freshman at Penn State in 2015 and missed only two games.

Barkley had eight carries for just 10 yards while also catching four passes for 27 yards before the injury Sunday. He has 237 rushing yards and a touchdown this season. Third-year pro Wayne Gallman (five rushes, 13 yards on Sunday) likely will assume starting running back duties while Barkley is out.

Even while injured, Barkley was able to hobble his way into the Giants’ celebration after their first win of the season, secured when Bucs place-kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

“Even though I know I’m not playing, I know I can impact the team with my voice,” Barkley said after Daniel Jones led the Giants back from a 28-10 halftime deficit. “That’s why I wanted to get back out there. I wanted to tell my team how happy I am, how proud I am that they worked their tails off and come out with a whole new mentality in the second half, built on that.”

