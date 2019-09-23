

Maryland running back Jake Funk will miss the 2019 season with a torn ACL. (Will Newton)

Maryland running back Jake Funk tore his left ACL against Temple and will be out for the remainder of the 2019 season, Coach Michael Locksley said Monday. Funk, who also is a key contributor on special teams, tore the same ACL late last season. Funk will have surgery soon.

“Jake played an integral role, not just on offense but on our special teams,” Locksley said. “So that’s a huge blow for us. As we say with most injuries, the next-man-up mentality has to take place.”

Running back Lorenzo Harrison III, who missed most of last year because of a knee injury and is now healthy after dealing with hamstring issues, will help fill the void on both offense and special teams. While running backs Anthony McFarland, Javon Leake and Tayon Fleet-Davis are all ahead of Funk on the depth chart, the redshirt junior from Gaithersburg had already made meaningful contributions this season.

“I’m so upset about that, but it comes with a game,” Leake said of Funk’s injury. “Jake is a great player. He did a lot of stuff for us, on special teams, offense. That’s a big, big player to lose, and I just hope Jake gets well soon. That’s definitely a big loss.”

In Maryland’s 79-0 win over Howard, Funk tied as the leading running back with 79 yards on 12 attempts, including 49-yard carry on the final drive of the game. Against Syracuse, a 63-20 win that again showed off a prolific offensive attack, Funk ran for 94 yards. In Maryland’s last drive against the Orange, Funk took the handoff on all three plays, rushing for 54 yards, 28 yards and finally a 10-yard score.

“Funkster!” Leake said mid-question when asked about his teammate following the Syracuse game. Leake then answered: “Funk is one of the leaders on this team. He couldn’t do as much as he wanted to last year due to an injury, but he came back this year strong, ready. He’s been waiting for this moment and I’m so glad he gets to have a chance to come back and do what he loves. It was good to see him finally get out there, break a couple runs.”

In the past two years, Funk has dealt with multiple injuries, hurting his wrist early in the 2018 season and then tearing his ACL against Ohio State, the Terps’ 11th game of the year. Funk played in just three games last season. Locksley said he is hopeful that by using another redshirt this year, Funk will still have two years of eligibility remaining. (Usually players can only redshirt once, but the NCAA can make exceptions for medical reasons.)

In recent years, Maryland football has dealt with an abundance of knee injuries, and the trend has continued. Since Locksley’s arrival, defensive back Antwaine Richardson tore his in April, standout receiver Jeshaun Jones tore his in August and linebacker Durell Nchami tore his just before the season began. Funk is now the fourth Maryland player sidelined this season by a torn ACL.

Read more:

Maryland has an entire bye week to stew over its offensive line issues

Terrance Davis, Maryland’s most experienced offensive lineman, out for four to six weeks

Ralph Friedgen, back in fold with Maryland, will be honored during Penn State game

Maryland’s new indoor football facility, set to be finished next year, brings program up to speed