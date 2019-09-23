

Jacob Williams, a sophomore forward from Millersville, Md., takes possession during a 4-0 victory over Holy Cross. (Phil Hoffmann/U.S. Naval Academy)

Over the first two months of the 2018 season, the Navy men’s soccer team won one of 13 matches.

The Midshipmen have not lost since: four consecutive victories to end last year’s campaign and seven straight to start this one, a flawless stretch that should earn them a place in the national rankings this week.

A 4-0 home rout of winless Holy Cross in Saturday’s Patriot League opener extended the best opening to a season since the 1966 squad won its first nine matches. Nicko West scored twice, Jacob Williams posted his team-leading fourth goal and captain Ben Nicholas recorded his first in three years as the Midshipmen earned a fifth shutout.

Check out the exciting highlights from @NavyMSoccer 4-0 win over Holy Cross today! The Midshipmen are now 7-0-0 on the season and this victory extends their winning streak to 11 matches. pic.twitter.com/hmm8ZQMwLl — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) September 22, 2019

Navy was a combined 7-24-3 the previous two seasons.

After compiling 18 shots Wednesday against Longwood, the Midshipmen had 21 against the Crusaders.

“We are being a little more patient on the ball and sometimes it takes a couple of games to get rolling with possession,” said Tim O’Donohue, who is in his fourth year as head coach after five as a Connecticut assistant. “We have been trying to emphasize being more dominant and more patient on the ball. We also want to have purpose with possession."

Liberty (3-4-0) will visit Annapolis on Tuesday.

>> The Navy women won their eighth straight and improved to 9-1-0 with a 1-0 victory at Colgate in the conference opener. The only defeat came in overtime at Louisiana State. The Midshipmen will visit Army (3-3-3) on Friday.

>> The Virginia men and women remained unbeaten, though the women received a major scare.

Charlottesville native Anna Sumpter scored with a minute left in regulation as the top-ranked Cavaliers (8-0-1) earned a 1-1 draw at Wake Forest, which had taken the lead less than three minutes earlier on a penalty kick.

Here's a look at that equalizer in the 90th minute from Anna Sumpter off the pass from Courtney Petersen tonight at Wake Forest. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/QgJn69xCFg — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 21, 2019

“Our response after the penalty kick and not panicking in the final three minutes was great,” Coach Steve Swanson said. “We got ourselves back in the game and controlled a lot of both overtimes. At the end of the day, we just weren’t good enough in the final third, and that’s something we have to get better at.”

The Cavaliers on Thursday will host Virginia Tech, which improved to 9-0-0 on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Miami, the Hokies’ third consecutive shutout and fourth in five matches.

>> The No. 5 Virginia men’s team (6-0-0) improved to 2-0-0 in the ACC with a 2-0 home victory over North Carolina State, the Cavaliers’ fifth clean sheet. They have the lowest goal-against average in the country (0.17).

Daryl Dike scored late in the first half and Joe Bell converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute for Virginia’s best start in 13 years.

Joe Bell ⚽️➡️Robin Afamefuna ⚽️➡️Daryl Dike ‼ ‼



Dike's second goal of the season proves to be the game-winner in 2-0 win over NC State! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/KsTP4xf82B — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) September 21, 2019

Western Michigan (4-2-0), which surprised Michigan State on Friday, will visit Klockner Stadium tonight. The Cavaliers will resume ACC play Friday at Notre Dame.

>> The third-ranked Georgetown men (6-0-0) continued scoring at a blistering pace with a 3-0 triumph at Butler, all the goals coming in the second half. Jacob Montes scored twice.

The Hoyas have recorded 12 goals in the past three outings and 19 overall heading into Friday’s trip to Louisville (3-1-2), which this past weekend defeated No. 17 Virginia Tech, 2-1.

>> The No. 12 Georgetown women (6-2-1) blasted Ohio University, 7-0, to increase their scoring surge to 18 in four matches since losing at Virginia.

>> The rebuilding process for reigning men’s champion Maryland (3-3-0) took a downturn with a 3-1 home defeat to Northwestern in the Big Ten opener.

“Just a difficult night for us, but we are strong people and we’ve got great culture and we’ll become stronger from this,” Coach Sasho Cirovski said.

Things do not get any easier tonight as the Terrapins host St. John’s (7-0-0).

>> The James Madison men staked a claim for a national ranking this past week by following a 1-0 upset of No. 1 Wake Forest with a 3-0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s. The Dukes have won five straight since dropping their first two.

Spanish midfielder Manuel Ferriol (Levante youth system) scored against Wake and recorded a hat trick against the Mountaineers, increasing his season total to eight.