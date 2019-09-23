

Jordan Reed catches a touchdown against the Bears during the Redskins’ 45-41 win at FedEx Field on Oct. 20, 2013. Reed is out for Monday’s game. (Toni L. Sandys/Washington Post)

The Redskins and Bears have met 50 times in their franchises’ histories, including seven times in the postseason, but Monday’s matchup at FedEx Field will be their first on “Monday Night Football.” The outcome will mark the end of one of two seven-game streaks.

The Redskins have lost seven straight “Monday Night Football” games since a Colt McCoy-led upset of the Cowboys in 2014, including blowout defeats at New Orleans and Philadelphia last year, and have been outscored by an average of nearly 14 points in those games. The Redskins have also won seven straight games against the Bears dating back to 2004, their longest active winning streak against any team.

Washington’s struggles on “Monday Night Football," especially at home, have been well-documented. The Redskins are 2-16 at FedEx Field on Monday night since the stadium opened in 1997 and 6-23 on Monday night overall during that span. Washington’s 23 losses and .207 winning percentage on “Monday Night Football” since 1997 are both league worsts.

The Bears are 16-11 on “Monday Night Football" since 1997, including an impressive 9-6 mark away from Soldier Field. Only five teams that have played at least five road games on “Monday Night Football” since 1997 have a better winning percentage.

For whatever reason, the Redskins have dominated their series with Chicago in recent years, with Kirk Cousins, Robert Griffin III, Donovan McNabb and Mark Brunell among the quarterbacks to earn wins during the streak. Washington’s last loss in the series came on Dec. 21, 2003, when Paul Edinger drilled a 45-yard field goal with five seconds remaining at Soldier Field to drop the Redskins to 5-10.

Here’s a look back at the Redskins’ seven-game winning streak against the Bears. (If you’re in the mood for misery, most of the Sports fronts from the Redskins’ Monday night home losses since 1997 can be found here.)

Dec. 24, 2016: Redskins 41, Bears 21

Kirk Cousins threw for 270 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and the Redskins intercepted five passes in a blowout win at Soldier Field that kept their playoff hopes alive. Cousins’s wife packed him a snazzy Christmas suit for the occasion.

Dec. 13, 2015: Redskins 24, Bears 21

Dustin Hopkins’ field goal in the final minute was the difference, giving Washington its first road win of the season. The triumph sparked a four-game winning streak to end the season that helped the Redskins clinch the NFC East title.

Oct. 20, 2013: Redskins 45, Bears 41

In a game that featured eight lead changes, running back Roy Helu’s touchdown in the final minute put the Redskins ahead for good.

Oct. 24, 2010: Redskins 17, Bears 14

DeAngelo Hall tied an NFL record with four interceptions, all of them in the game’s final 24 minutes, and returned one for a 92-yard touchdown to overcome McNabb’s 17-for-32, two-interception performance.

Dec. 6, 2007: Redskins 24, Bears 16

Todd Collins replaced an injured Jason Campbell in the second quarter and helped Washington snap a four-game losing streak. Collins won his next three starts to lead the Redskins to an improbable playoff berth.

Sept. 11, 2005: Redskins 9, Bears 7

John Hall kicked three field goals and Cornelius Griffin sacked Bears rookie Kyle Orton to force a fumble that preserved Washington’s win at home.

Oct. 17, 2004: Redskins 13, Bears 10

Ola Kimrin kicked a pair of field goals to help the Redskins beat Chicago at Soldier Field in a defensive struggle.

