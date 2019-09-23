

The Nationals' bullpen collapsed on Sunday and put the Brewers in the driver's seat to host the wild-card game next Tuesday. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The question for the Washington Nationals now seems to be, where will the wild-card game be played?

That might seem like we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The Nationals have, after all, blown a seven-game lead they had for a playoff spot three weeks ago. But with the reeling Chicago Cubs sinking in the National League wild-card standings — they’ve lost six straight — it appears likelier every day Washington will play in October.

The Nationals return home Monday from their last road trip of the year tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the wild-card race. The Cubs sit four games back and the New York Mets, with longer-than-longshot odds, are four and a half.

If the Nationals go 4-4 in their final eight games of the season — five against the Philadelphia Phillies and three against the Cleveland Indians — they’re guaranteed a spot in the wild-card game. The Cubs play three in Pittsburgh against the Pirates and three in St. Louis against the Cardinals, and every loss they take is one fewer win the Nationals need.

The Cubs don’t seem poised to go on a 6-0 run. The Cardinals swept all four games from them this weekend, each by a run, and the Cubs entered full tailspin. The Nationals’ focus turns to the Brewers, a team thought to be out of it after star outfielder and reigning NL most valuable player, Christian Yelich, broke his right kneecap earlier this month.

Instead, the Brewers have won 15 of their last 17 and now sit in the driver’s seat to host the wild-card game. The Brewers’ 4-2 head-to-head record against the Nationals this season means that, if the two teams tie to end the year, the one-game playoff would be held in Miller Park. Home-field advantage in the NL wild-card round has been far from decisive — road teams are 5-2 since the format’s implementation in 2012 — but it might be more important for the Nationals. They finish the season with 11 games in 10 days.

If the Nationals squander the top wild-card spot, which they’ve held for the better part of three months, it would be because of their own poor play early this season. The Brewers built that 4-2 advantage mostly through a three-game sweep in Milwaukee in May when the defense, bullpen and injuries which have plagued this team were at their worst. Bad luck played a part, too. The Nationals sat on the tarmac in Philadelphia all night with plane problems and arrived in Milwaukee just hours before first pitch. Miller Park is where, earlier this year, the season neared its nadir.

A return trip seems possible, if not likely.

[Boswell: The Nationals are in great shape or they’re a flawed mess, depending on how you look at them]

The Brewers’ weak schedule continues with their season-ending slate: Three games in Cincinnati against the Reds and three this weekend in Colorado with the Rockies, two of the NL’s five worst teams. The Nationals, meanwhile, face a Phillies team ready to play spoiler and an Indians squad currently tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild-card spot in the American League. The Nationals play two more games this week than the Brewers — Monday night and Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Phillies — and they must win two more games this week than the Brewers to host the wild-card game.

The outlook seems bleak. The Nationals’ bullpen blew a late lead against the NL-worst Miami Marlins on Sunday to officially fork over sole control of the wild card’s top spot. The Brewers’ bullpen nearly busted too — allowing three runs in the eighth to the Pirates — but held on. The relievers have been one of the strongest parts of that team this month, posting a 2.37 ERA, nine saves and .177 opponent’s batting average.

This is what the Nationals are staring down, whether the game is in Milwaukee or Washington. They’ve already missed their chance to control the location, so they only have one option left: Sprint for the finish.

