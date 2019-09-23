“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Hakim Law, a former firefighter who was walking by, told Philly’s CBS affiliate. “My man just started throwing babies out … And we were catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”

That set the phrase “unlike Agholor” trending, but the scene was very serious.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Witnesses told Philly’s NBC affiliate that the fire in a West Philadelphia building broke out around 2 a.m. There is a check-cashing business on the ground floor, with apartments on the second and third floors.

As heavy smoke filled the apartments and stairways, residents were unable to get out. “I looked out my window, I just see a bunch of smoke coming from below … like shooting up,” Nadir Darby, who lives with his family of seven in the building, told CBS. “I woke everybody up. My kid went to the door to try to get out and smoke rushed up the steps so the only way out was through the window. Once they got the ladders up it was only a matter of getting everyone out.”

According to authorities, an air conditioning unit sparked the flames.

CBS reported that 10 people were displaced, with two taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and another to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

As for Agholor, he caught eight of the 12 passes he was targeted on for 50 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, but he’s had a rough start in 2019 with a costly error in a second straight game. Last week, he dropped a sure touchdown late in a loss to the Falcons. He lost another Carson Wentz pass Sunday and fumbled late in the second quarter of the loss that dropped Philadelphia to 1-2.

