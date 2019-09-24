

Iowa cheerleaders perform during the second half of the Iowa State game. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The future of one of college football’s historic in-state rivalries has been questioned this week after allegations that fans at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium in Ames abused members of Iowa’s marching band during the teams’ annual game.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld told the school’s student newspaper he was unsure if the “Cy-Hawk Game,” which dates to 1894, should continue if security concerns persist.

“I’m not convinced at all that we should play this game again — here or there or anywhere — unless we can protect our fans, our band, and of course our athletes,” Harreld told the Daily Iowan on Monday.

“Something really bad happened in Ames,” he added, although he also said he expects the schools to “work through this.”

[A ‘College GameDay’ sign asked for beer money. It’s raised nearly $1 million for a children’s hospital fundraiser.]

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band complained of being subjected to physical violence, epithets and other targeted harassment by Iowa State fans at the Sept. 14 game in Ames, according to local media accounts and social media posts from band members.

Band members said they had beer poured on them and full cans of beer thrown at them as they exited the stadium and complained of an assault by a Cyclones fan who allegedly shoved his way through the musicians, causing one to fall and break a rib.

But Tuesday, Iowa State officials said they were unable to corroborate those claims and intimated that the Iowa band shared responsibility for any incidents at the stadium.

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said at a Tuesday news conference that the Hawkeye Marching Band took the wrong exit out of the stadium toward its buses and into a crowded area, where an altercation may have taken place.

“The Iowa marching band marched in formation playing their instruments into the back of that crowd and forced their way through those people,” he said.

Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton said the band “marched aggressively out of the stadium. They were marching faster than people could walk in that area.”

He said his office followed security camera footage of the band exiting the stadium and did not see the incident as described by band members social media posts and by Iowa officials.

[The UCLA-Washington State game set records for lunacy]

“We don’t see anything happen during that time,” Newton said. “The band continues to move during that time. They continue forward. There’s never a stop.”

Newton said officers broke up a “skirmish” in the area that he described as “pushing and shoving,” but said none of the band members reported and injuries or physical altercations to the four uniformed officers that accompanied them to Ames and throughout the stadium.

Pollard said he had similar abuse directed at him when the Cyclones travel to Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on even-numbered years, and said current and past members of the Iowa State Cyclone Marching Band have reported similar behavior from Hawkeyes fans.

“I’ve had multiple Iowa State University current and former band members since this incident has become public say that they’ve had vulgarity, beer, rudeness, everything that happened to our guests happened to them,” Pollard said. “ … I’ve experienced it when I’ve been over in Iowa City and I’m sure their [Iowa’s] administration has experienced it when they come here."

He said Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta told him over the phone that he was “100 percent committed” to continuing the Cy-Hawk series.

Pollard and Newton said Iowa State would not proceed with an investigation unless a victim contacts university police.

[‘Field of Dreams’ will host its first MLB game. (Sort of.)]

The two universities conducted a joint inquiry into the incidents last week that lasted two days. That elicited an uproar from Iowa band members, who complained to local media outlets.

“You don’t have my back and you don’t care,” one band member wrote in a Facebook post directed at the Iowa athletic department.

Gotta love Iowa athletics and the AD. They tell us YESTERDAY they’re investigating the violent acts against us in Ames.... Posted by Corey Knopp on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The uproar prompted Iowa officials to reopen their investigation.

“The communication on social media made it clear we had not shared enough information with our students about the steps the university has taken to address the concerns raised by members of our marching band,” an Iowa spokeswoman said Saturday in a statement provided to The Washington Post. “Student safety is our number one priority and we are committed to ensuring a safe experience on game day for our students. Additionally we are continuing our investigation to ensure all of our students have the ability to share their experiences with the appropriate authorities.”

Herrald, the Iowa university president, told the Daily Iowan he wanted to meet with Iowa State officials to create a crowd-control plan for the next time the teams meet if the series is to continue.

“I think we need to put it on paper — how large should our security forces be, where should the band bus park, what tunnel should we have a secure group of people make officers and security people protecting them,” he said. “ … If for some reason one party or the other doesn’t come to the table, then no, why would we” continue the rivalry, he asked.

Read more:

They were once sent home for their Olympic protest. Now they’ll get the USOPC’s highest honor.

Blackistone: Activist Suzan Shown Harjo is still winning her fight against Native American mascots

This group is supposed to handle Olympic sex abuse complaints. A report shows its limits.

UCLA-Washington State was a wild reminder: Really young people play football