But turning talent into performance is a complex task. So the Patriots set goals for themselves in hopes of creating a sense of urgency. In every match, the team aims to score in the first 10 minutes, not relinquish a lead and deliver a clean sheet.

“When you know that you have a very strong team, sometimes there’s a tendency to say: ‘Don’t worry, it’ll come. Just play your game,’ ” Coach Doug Schuessler said. “But championship teams go out and seize games. That’s what we’re trying to instill.”

Despite the team’s 4-0 start, Schuessler said it has come up short in its goals. In three of those victories, the team relinquished an early lead. Twice, it took overtime for the Patriots to earn the win.

“We would relax and let teams back into the game and then eventually put them away,” Schuessler said. “And that’s not the way we want to play.”

On offense, senior Alek Wroblewski has led the way, netting nine goals in four games. The Patriots will need that kind of production as the season continues, with big matches against Gaithersburg, Northwest and Whitman ahead.

(Records through Sunday)

1. Whitman (4-1-1) LR: 1

The Vikings fell to New Jersey powerhouse St. Benedict’s, 1-0. Last year, the Vikings’ only defeat came against the Gray Bees.

2. Wootton (4-0-0) LR: 4

Senior Francis Meyer has four assists.

3. Gaithersburg (5-0-0) LR: 9

After early-season tournament wins over Howard and Arundel, the Trojans have had no issues in Montgomery County.

4. River Hill (5-0-0) LR: 8

The Hawks’ defense has yet to give up a goal.

5. Georgetown Prep (5-0-2) LR: 10

The Interstate Athletic Conference’s regular season champions will find out right away how good this year’s team is as they face a tough early-season schedule.

6. Laurel (5-0-0) LR: NR

The Spartans have scored three or more goals in every game this season.

7. St. Albans (5-0-1) LR: NR

The Bulldogs tied Appoquinimink (Del.), 1-1, but have not given up a goal otherwise.

8. Arundel (5-1-0) LR: NR

After an early loss to Gaithersburg, the Wildcats have posted three shutout wins.

9. Bowie (4-1-0) LR: 6

After going undefeated in the regular season last year, the Bulldogs dropped a match against Duval last week.

10. Broadneck (4-1-0) LR: 7

The Bruins fell to Bowie but bounced back with a shutout of Severna Park.

Dropped out: No. 2 Churchill (3-4-0), No. 3 DeMatha (1-2-2), No. 5. Gonzaga (2-4-2)

On the bubble: Leonardtown, Northwest, McNamara