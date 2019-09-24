

D'Eriq King will end his senior season at Houston after four games but will play another next season, at Houston or possibly elsewhere. (Brett Deering/Getty Images)

College football has rivalry weekend in November, opening weekend around Labor Day, bowl season in December, those occasional weekends fat with big games among ranked teams and, nowadays, Week 4.5.

Week 4.5 comes just after Week 4, a time that used to mean nothing much more than Week 3 or Week 5, the same old Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday spent complaining about the home team’s damned play-calling. Then, in June 2018, the NCAA approved a rule coaches long craved. Now, Week 4.5 bubbles here and there with little pockets of plot.

By the new rule, a football player can play up to four games in a given season without it costing him a season of eligibility. He can play four games and then redshirt, then transfer if he chooses. He has new freedom in an old sport. It also meant Week 4.5 would have its ripples of news entailing the use of that freedom.

In Week 4.5 of 2018, that news came from Clemson and Oklahoma State.

In Week 4.5 of 2019, here’s Houston, with an odd one.

Cougars senior quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin, the former having accounted for 50 touchdowns last year, the latter having caught 10 touchdowns among 40 receptions last year, will redshirt, their statistics coming to rest this year at four games.

For a team that has gone 1-3 with a hard schedule (Oklahoma, Washington State), and for a new system under a new coach, Dana Holgorsen, King ends this season with 58 completions in 110 attempts for 663 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 312 yards rushing and six more touchdowns. The receiver to whom he had thrown the second-most times, Corbin, will sit with 11 catches for 192 yards.

They will spend a year absorbing more knowledge and come back wiser next fall, presuming King doesn’t enter the twilight zone known as the transfer portal, as his father told Fox26 TV in Houston he might.

The younger King’s prepared statement: “I came here to play football for the University of Houston, and that is not changing. After carefully thinking through the process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I’m looking forward to being part of the success of this program going forward.”

Corbin: “Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete, is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season. Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I’m ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future.”

If all those sentiments hold true, this seems to represent a funky wrinkle where a program can opt to marshal its forces toward a future year.

Happy Week 4.5 to all.

The provision instituted last year had a heap of rationale behind it. It relieved teams of the malaise that would flare on those episodes when a coach, either through need or absent-mindedness, would insert a redshirt player into a game, in doing so immediately “burning” off one of his four years of eligibility. It helped coaches furnish young players with upgraded preparation, in this sense: Technically, a player could get in four years plus four games of college experience. It could help forestall, as Miami Athletic Director Blake James pointed out at the time, those occasions when a player might play through injury and become injured more severely. It could help coaches utterly with in-game roster flexibility, as Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck noted this preseason.

Nobody yammered much about the possibility embodied now with Houston, but Houston just got through suffering a play that symbolized the sport’s newfound mobility.

This past Thursday, in Houston’s fourth game in 19 days — and about that: seriously? — the Cougars lost on one of those gloriously ludicrous final plays that end at 0:00, a 53-yard pass that capped Tulane’s closing, two-play, 71-yard, 18-second “drive.” The receiver on the play was Jalen McCleskey, who caught Justin McMillan’s pass at about the Houston 26-yard line and then benefited from the defense’s early overcompensation, streaming to his right and to the end zone.

McCleskey is the same fine player who caught 167 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns during four seasons at Oklahoma State, where last September he became one of two prominent players to savor the new four-game rule and transfer, the other being Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. As he departed Stillwater for his native Louisiana, and for a Tulane coaching staff that includes his father, J.J. McCleskey, he reportedly told Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy he yearned for the ball more.

After four games last year, he had 15 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. After four games this year, he has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but he did have freedom.

The new world both helps and limits the control of that control-oriented subspecies, coaches. As Gundy said when announcing McCleskey’s decision: “This new rule, with how liberal it is to just get up and walk out, is going to start to show whatever side of an ugly face it has in the future, in my opinion. And I’m not against the rule. I’m good. But they just need to tinker with it a little bit to make sure that it’s better for everybody involved if a player just wants to leave. And everybody’s been wanting that, right?”

In the kingdom of Clemson for Week 4.5 of 2018, coaches had chosen freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence over former starter Bryant, and Bryant left. In saying he disagreed with Bryant’s decision yet loved and supported Bryant, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney still backed the new rule. “Aw, heck, yeah,” he said. “I’m all for it. I’m all for it. You know, maybe this will become something people do all the time. I doubt it. But, you know what, it’s opportunity for these young people, and how can you be against that?”

So Bryant, with 461 passing yards and two touchdowns through four games last year at Clemson, has 1,025 with eight touchdowns through four games this year at Missouri. And college football viewers, long unaccustomed to the mobility present in pro sports, are growing accustomed in all kinds of ways.

