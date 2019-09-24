

The Arundel field hockey team traveled to the Max Field Hockey National Invitational in Conshohocken, Penn., last weekend. The Wildcats finished 1-0-1, with a win against Greene (N.Y.) and a tie against West Essex (N.J.).

The Arundel field hockey team traveled to a national tournament Saturday only to find itself quickly in a two-goal hole — not the way the Wildcats wanted to start their weekend.

Still, they did not let the deflating first half against West Essex (N.J.) get them down. They surged back in the second half to tie the game and then continued to control play through a scoreless overtime. While the game ended in a 2-2 draw, it felt like a win, Coach Carrie Vosburg said.

Arundel followed up its comeback against West Essex with a 4-1 win Saturday evening against Greene (N.Y.). In the five-hour break between their games, the Wildcats settled in to watch more of the 36-team tournament.

“We watched incredible competitions between some of the best teams in the nation, and it was a great opportunity for our players to just take it all in,” Vosburg said.

Spalding Coach Leslee Brady looked at the tournament as a measuring stick not just for her team but for Maryland as a whole. Three of Spalding’s Baltimore-area competitors in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland also participated.

“Field hockey in Maryland has really shot up in the last 10 years, so I was excited to see how we would fair,” Brady said. “I think you could really tell how far Maryland has come.”

Spalding beat Rancocas Valley (N.J.), 4-0, on Friday but fell, 3-2, to Pingree School (Maine) on Saturday.

As important as the competition was the team bonding, according to Brady. The Cavaliers held a pajama party Friday night, among other escapades.

“We spent 25 minutes stuck together in an elevator, and you don’t get much closer than that,” Brady said. “That’s not something you ask for, but that’s probably the thing we’ll remember most about this weekend, all of us together.”

(Records through Saturday)

1. Spalding (5-2-1) Last ranked: 2

With a goal and an assist, freshman Katie Fichtner led the Cavaliers to a 2-0 win last Wednesday against Notre Dame Prep, the defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland champion.

2. Langley (5-1-1) LR: 3

The Saxons have a perfect 5-0 record against Fairfax County competition, including a 1-0 victory against Herndon last Wednesday.

3. Arundel (4-0-2) LR: 9

Behind goals from junior Nikki Seven and sophomores Jillian Trout and Kellie Kaiss, the Wildcats shut out Glenelg, 3-0, last Tuesday.

4. St. John’s (5-2) LR: 7

The Cadets opened their season with a statement win, edging Fairfax, 4-3, in double-overtime on Sept. 3, and they have kept up the momentum.

5. Chesapeake (6-0) LR: 6

The Cougars upended three-time reigning Maryland 4A champion South River in a 3-2 shootout victory on Sept. 13.

6. Fairfax (8-1) LR: 5

Junior Sara Silarszka led the way for the Rebels with three goals in their 7-0 shutout of Mount Vernon last Wednesday.

7. Woodson (11-0) LR: 8

The Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 48-6 through an undefeated start to the season.

8. South River (3-3) LR: 1

A stacked early schedule, including losses to Delaware’s Cape Henlopen and Delmar, has left the Seahawks with a middling record but has prepared them for their Anne Arundel County rivals.

9. Good Counsel (4-3) LR: 4

The Falcons fell, 1-0, in overtime against South River but rebounded with a 3-1 win against Bishop Ireton, including two goals from senior Lauren Gould.

10. Patuxent (4-0) LR: 10

The 2018 Maryland 1A runners-up appear in championship form with four straight shutouts to start the year.

On the bubble: Churchill (5-0), National Cathedral (5-1), Riverside (9-0), Severna Park (3-2)