

The Spalding girls' soccer team is 6-0. (Spalding athletics/Courtesy photo)

At the beginning of this season, Spalding Coach Ashly Kennedy sat down with her assistant and developed a strategy for her lineup. The Cavaliers graduated 14 players last season, so Kennedy changed the team’s formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 to better fit the personnel. Kennedy then showed a walkthrough video of that formation to her players.

With that new strategy, Spalding started 6-0 and is the new top-ranked team in The Washington Post’s poll.

“I’m not surprised in our mind-set, but my team has exceeded my expectations for how they’ve succeeded so quickly,” Kennedy said. “Coming from different backgrounds, they’ve really merged. Players are playing in positions they don’t have experience in. They’re seeing the rewards in that.”

Spalding spent a chunk of last season as this poll’s top-ranked team before losing to McDonogh in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland Conference A championship.

One of Spalding’s new players, freshman Sophie Thibeault, leads the team with five goals, including a game-winner against Hereford on Sept. 17. The Cavaliers have wins over some of Maryland’s top teams, such as Mercy and River Hill. On Monday they tied Good Counsel, one of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s top teams.

“I returned nine veterans from last year,” Kennedy said. “I added a whole new team. These nine veterans came back with an awareness of how they’re going to integrate these new players in and the culture we want for our season.”

(Records through Sunday)

1. Spalding (6-0) Last ranked: 2

Midfielder Courtney Corcoran scored twice in the Cavaliers’ 3-2 win over Mercy.

2. St. John’s (5-0) LR: Not ranked

The 2017 WCAC champions beat Bishop Ireton and Paul VI last week.

3. Georgetown Day (5-0) LR: NR

Junior Marleigh Ausbrooks scored two goals in the Grasshoppers’ 4-3 win against Wilson.

4. Northern (5-0) LR: NR

Forward Rachel Deresky scored four times in the Patriots’ 6-0 win over McDonough.

5. Huntingtown (5-0) LR: NR

Junior Katy Przybocki notched a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 5-0 victory over Lackey.

6. Severna Park (4-0-1) LR: 6

The Falcons beat Meade, 5-0, before tying Broadneck.

7. Calvert (6-0-1) LR: 7

London Lewis and Kayleigh Venis recorded hat tricks in the Cavaliers’ 15-0 win over Westlake.

8. South River (4-0-1) LR: NR

The Seahawks defeated Meade, 6-0, last week.

9. Georgetown Visitation (4-1) LR: 10

The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead in their 3-1 win over Elizabeth Seton.

10. Sidwell Friends (4-1) LR: 1

In overtime, the Quakers took down Flint Hill, 3-2.

Dropped out: No. 3 Good Counsel (5-2), No. 4 Whitman (2-1), No. 5 River Hill (2-1-2), No. 8 Quince Orchard (3-1), No. 9 Wilde Lake (4-1)

On the bubble: Good Counsel, Walter Johnson (4-1), River Hill