A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Redskins’ 31-15 loss to the Bears on Monday.

Hail: Alex Smith

Before the game, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith walked without assistance on the FedEx Field turf alongside his wife, Elizabeth. Given that Smith was seen as recently as July hopping around training camp on crutches and had a bulky external fixator on his right leg to stabilize his surgically repaired tibia and fibula, this seemed like a promising development. The 35-year-old Smith, who hasn’t given up on the idea of playing again, was accompanied by an ESPN camera crew as he stood near the place on the field where he suffered his gruesome injury in Week 10 of last season. The ensuing 60 minutes of game action would remind the Redskins just how much they miss him.

It’s great to see Alex Smith out here walking at FedEx Field. Still has a noticeable limp but it’s certainly progress. pic.twitter.com/n4CWRWv9Fb — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 23, 2019

Fail: Case Keenum

Keenum was solid, if unspectacular, in the Redskins’ first two games, with a Smith-like five touchdowns against zero interceptions. The veteran is no longer perfect in the turnover department after committing a ghastly five against the Bears. Keenum’s brutal night featured three interceptions, including an errant pass on Washington’s first possession that was picked off by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and returned for a touchdown. Keenum also lost a pair of fumbles, including one on a bizarre play in the fourth quarter that squashed the Redskins’ hopes of a comeback. On fourth-and-one from deep in Chicago territory, Keenum kept the ball on a quarterback sneak. Rather than plow straight ahead, Keenum leaped and extended the ball over the mass of linemen in front of him, which would’ve been a fine idea had the Redskins been at the goal line. They were not. Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan knocked the ball loose and Eddie Jackson recovered for Chicago.

Hail: London Fletcher

The middle linebacker, who spent the final seven years of his career in Washington, was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime. One of the greatest free agent acquisitions in D.C. sports history, Fletcher was a team captain who started 112 consecutive regular season games and made four Pro Bowls with the Redskins.

Fail: London Flecther

As if it wasn’t already bad enough that the Redskins’ defense allowed 30 points in a third straight game for the first time since 2013, Fletcher’s final year in the league, the team couldn’t bother to spell his name correctly in a graphic on the scoreboard. (Thankfully, the permanent plaque honoring Fletcher inside the stadium did not feature the same mistake.) This deserves to be featured on ESPN’s “C’mon, Man!” segment during next Monday’s pregame show.

They really did London Fletcher like this....🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sfw04eJwGb — Jeff, Hoo backs the National Champions (@jpage520) September 24, 2019

Hail: Terry McLaurin

Two things you can count on: McLaurin earning praise in “Hail or Fail” and the Redskins stinking up the joint on “Monday Night Football.” More on the latter in a minute. McLaurin had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, making him the first player in NFL history with at least five catches and a touchdown in each of his first three games. The third-round draft pick out of Ohio State is also the first Redskins rookie wide receiver with three touchdowns in his first three games since Charley Taylor in 1982. Taylor finished with five touchdowns that season. McLaurin’s third-quarter touchdown against the Bears cut the Chicago lead to 28-9 and was his most impressive yet, as it came with cornerback Buster Skrine in tight coverage.

Fail: The Redskins on Mondays

The Redskins always manage to find a way to avoid appearing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” When are they going to figure out how to dodge Monday night games? Can’t they just decline the invitation? It would be for the best, for everyone but Washington’s opponent. Monday’s loss was the Redskins’ eighth straight on “Monday Night Football” since their upset win over the Cowboys in 2014. Washington is 2-17 at home on Monday night since FedEx Field opened in 1997 and 2-16 in their past 18 appearances on Monday night dating back to 2008. Keenum fell to 0-4 on Monday. As is often the case when Washington is playing at home in prime time, Monday’s game was ugly early, with the Bears building a 28-0 lead in the first half. The home team has now trailed by at least 19 points at halftime of “Monday Night Football” six times since 2009. The Redskins are responsible for four of those instances.

The NFL should never put the Redskins on Monday night football again. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) September 24, 2019

The @Redskins have now lost 7 straight home games on Monday Night Football, the second-longest streak in MNF history.



Washington also owns the longest streak, having lost 10 straight home MNF games between 1998-2010. They are 1-17 in their last 18 home games on MNF. pic.twitter.com/26u7YwNP5W — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 24, 2019

Hail: Jonathan Allen

Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen returned to the lineup after missing last week’s loss with a knee injury, and while he wasn’t happy with the result, he told reporters afterward that it’s “not time to jump off ship.” After all, no team is eliminated from playoff contention after three weeks.

“We’re supposed to be the best athletes in the world,” Allen said. “If you don’t have the mental toughness to stay focused after three weeks in a 17-week regular season, I don’t know what to tell you. Each guy has to be held accountable and just take it from there. There ain’t no magic sauce to get this thing turned around. It’s doing the little things right. … If you don’t support us now, don’t support us later. We’re going to circle the wagons in this mother f----- and we’re going to get s--- right. Believe that.”

You’ve got to admire the confidence.

Fail: Washington’s Gatorade Stirring Method

ESPN’s cameras caught a Redskins employee on the Washington sideline stirring a cooler of Gatorade with an unopened sleeve of plastic-wrapped Gatorade cups during Monday’s game. It was strangely mesmerizing. The guy deserves points for creativity and credit for not using his bare arm to stir the not magic sauce that fuels the Redskins, but someone please get him a spoon before next week’s game. If you’re feeling generous, this one’s on sale.

This is one of the most astonishing things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/O8yUVcoYke — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 24, 2019

