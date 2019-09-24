

First-year general manager Tommy Sheppard, left, is among those who are part of a restructured Wizards front office under Ted Leonsis. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards underwent a significant structural reboot this past offseason, from the front office to the youthful roster that will be without John Wall indefinitely.

Despite the upheaval, the franchise, according to first-year General Manager Tommy Sheppard, has established the preliminary groundwork for how it plans to conduct business in the draft room and assessing personnel as well as what they expect on and off the court from players.

In an hour-long Q&A session at The Washington Post with reporters and editors Tuesday afternoon, Sheppard, Wizards Coach Scott Brooks and Sashi Brown, the first-year chief planning and operations officer for Monumental Basketball, offered their vision for a club that won just 32 games last season.

Sheppard called the refreshed outlook “The Wizards Way.”

[In rethinking the Wizards, Ted Leonsis blocked the noise and called Barack Obama (and 77 others)]

“I think we’re still evaluating the best way to express it, but we know what we don’t want the Wizards way to look like,” Sheppard said. “We don’t want players that don’t want to be here. We don’t want people to have contracts that far exceed what they produce result-wise. We don’t want unhappy people that are going to cause disintegration in our locker room.

“That’s the way out. That’s the Wizards’ way out, so what we’re trying to onboard now, talent, of course, but high character, hard-driven, value-driven people that we can back with data that have places in our locker room.”

The Wizards added a litany of players, presumably who fit that blueprint, during the offseason but enter training camp, which begins next week, with an injury diminished roster.

Most recently, swingman Troy Brown Jr. strained his left calf during workouts Monday. Sheppard indicated Brown is expected to be out for up to a month, which means he could be available when Washington opens the regular season on Oct. 23 in Dallas.

The 15th pick in the 2018 draft played 52 games last season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Brown’s prolonged absence is one of three of the unforeseen variety, including Isaiah Thomas. The 5-foot-9 guard had surgery Sept. 18 to repair the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb, which Thomas injured during routine workouts two days earlier. Thomas, who signed with the Wizards in July, is forecast to miss six to eight weeks.

Another new piece, forward C.J. Miles, underwent surgery over the summer for a stress fracture in his left foot for an injury the team announced July 25. The prognosis at that time was for Miles to be out indefinitely.

Wall had surgery on his left Achilles’ tendon in the spring, and Leonsis said during a news conference in late July the five-time all-star probably would not play this season.

“There’s a lot of new faces,” Brooks said on Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of new guys on our staff. I just finally today figured it all out, talked to all the coaches and figured, ‘Okay, you’re going to be working this guy, you’re going to be with this coach.’

“It just goes down the line, even with the guys we brought in on the management side. It’s been pretty seamless.”

Barring further injuries, the Wizards are expected to begin the regular season with 10 new players after Sheppard, who had been interim general manager until Leonsis elevated him to the position full-time July 19, remade the roster.

Sheppard elected not to re-sign Tomas Satoransky, the primary backup to Wall, nor Jabari Parker or Bobby Portis. He also dealt oft-injured center Dwight Howard for Miles, and added Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones and Moritz Wagner in trade. He signed Thomas and point guard Ish Smith.

Sheppard selected forward Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga) with the No. 9 pick in the NBA draft, which he directed as the then-interim GM, and forward Admiral Schofield (Tennessee) in the second round, No. 42 overall.

After the draft, Sheppard signed former Virginia Tech standout point guard Justin Robinson to a partially guaranteed contract. Robinson is the career leader in assists for the Hokies, who played in the NCAA tournament’s regional semifinals at Capital One Arena.

“The young players that we brought in, they’re not one-and-done kids,” Sheppard said. “There’s guys, the four rookies that we have, Rui, Admiral, we added Justin Robinson, we added Garrison Mathews, they all played for great college coaches, great programs, three-year players minimum.

“They’re rookies, but by pedigree they’ve accomplished a great deal, so they’re coming in the door, we’re not starting remedial basketball. It’s getting players who have been coached, and they can extend that knowledge out.”

