

If at first you don't succeed, Tony Romo... (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL offseason is a seemingly endless slog, a seven-month stretch between games that actually matter.

The PGA Tour’s offseason, meanwhile, is the length of a commercial break. After Rory McIlroy was crowned FedEx Cup Playoff champion at East Lake on Aug. 25, the tour took less than three weeks off before the 2019-20 schedule kicked off at the Greenbrier in West Virginia earlier this month. And while the fields at the first two events of the year did not garner much notice, this weekend’s Safeway Open in California has attracted a strong group of players, including Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

Oh, and Tony Romo. Again.

The former Cowboys quarterback, current CBS NFL color commentator and ardent golf striver will get his fourth shot at making a PGA Tour cut after receiving a sponsor’s exemption into the tournament. His previous three attempts ended poorly. In 2018, his two-round score of 15-over 159 at a tournament in the Dominican Republic was dead last, and he followed that up this year with the exact same two-round score on the same course in March. Then, in May, Romo carded his best-ever score with a 3-over 74 in the second round of the Byron Nelson in Texas. It still wasn’t even close to good enough to make the cut.

Those previous three tournaments took place during the aforementioned long NFL offseason. The Safeway Open obviously does not, so CBS has a backup plan if Romo can somehow shoot his way into the weekend in Napa. According to the New York Post, Boomer Esiason will replace Romo alongside Jim Nantz for Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game in Chicago should Romo make the cut. If he doesn’t, he’ll take a private jet to Chicago for the game.

The chances of Romo getting a weekend off from the CBS booth are pretty long. Jeff Sherman, the vice president of risk management and chief golf oddsmaker for SuperBook USA, has given Romo 10,000-to-1 odds of winning the tournament, less of a chance than the likes of 59-year-old Fred Couples (500 to 1) and John Daly (2,000 to 1), who made the cut at the Safeway Open in 2018 but plies his trade mostly on the PGA Tour’s senior circuit these days.

Read more on the NFL:

Cam Newton’s foot injury is much more serious than previously thought

NFL power rankings Week 4: Cowboys, Packers are on the heels of the Rams in the NFL

Miami Dolphins could be the worst team in NFL history

‘Unlike Agholor,’ Philadelphia residents catch babies thrown from burning building

Jalen Ramsey Jaguars trade speculation, explained: The cornerback is sick (and tired) of Jacksonville

Giants’ Saquon Barkley has high-ankle sprain, could miss four to eight weeks

The 0-3 Denver Broncos are in a ‘world of suck.’ Here’s why.