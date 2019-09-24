

With six returning players in the starting lineup, St. John’s volleyball coach Bill Pribac’s job has been easier than usual. The Cadets’ vast experience has helped them to a 13-1 record.

“Having all these seasoned veterans have made it easier,” Pribac said. “The girls understand our expectations as a coaching staff, and [we know] what they can do since we’ve seen them for a bunch of years.”

The Cadets started 9-0 before losing to South County in the Endless Summer tournament on Sept. 14. St. John’s already has notable victories within the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, beating Paul VI and Bishop O’Connell.

Junior outside hitter Rachel Richardson and senior Nicole Taylor have stepped up as leaders, both in their on-court performance and in the way they value success. Richardson has recorded 141 kills and four double-doubles. Richardson reached 1,000th career kill mark when the Cadets defeated Bishop McNamara on Sept. 16.

“They both know they’re go-to players,” Pribac said. “They are intense and they have a ‘I don’t like to lose’ mentality that’s been infectious with the rest of the team.”

In Virginia, Flint Hill is undefeated while Westfield is 10-1, earning notable victories against Loudoun County and Stone Bridge. Chantilly, the best team in the area last season, has struggled, starting 1-6.

1. Flint Hill (9-0) Last ranked: 1

The Huskies have been nothing but dominant, sweeping their opponents in all nine victories.

2. Loudoun County (8-2) LR: 2

The Raiders have won four straight games after getting swept by Briar Woods on Sept. 10.

3. Northwest (3-1) LR: 3

The Jaguars dropped their first game of the season against Whitman on Sept. 17. Northwest has received strong contributions from sophomores Isabela Neumann and Nareen Herrera-Davila.

4. St. John’s (13-1) LR: 10

The Cadets have won four straight games and sit with a perfect record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Eleven of their 13 wins have been sweeps.

5. Atholton (2-3) LR: 4

The Raiders have struggled lately, losing three of their last four matches.

6. Westfield (10-1) LR: Not ranked

The Bulldogs have won nine in a row. Senior middle blocker Kirah Johnson is averaging 15.1 kills per match.

7. Paul VI (4-2) LR: 8

The Panthers have won three out their last four games. However, Paul VI struggled against the top teams in the WCAC, getting swept by St. John’s and Holy Cross.

8. Colgan (10-4) LR: 9

The Sharks started off the season 1-3 but have stepped up lately, winning eight of their last 10.

9. Stone Bridge (4-4) LR: 7

The Bulldogs bounced back from a three-game losing streak by winning their last three matches.

10. Holy Cross (5-0) LR: Not ranked

The Knights entered the rankings after starting the season undefeated and earning a key victory over Paul VI on Sept. 16.