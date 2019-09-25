

Chandler Stephenson scored five goals with six assists in 64 games last season, a campaign deemed 'disappointing' by Coach Todd Reirden. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Chandler Stephenson had every right to spend his summer fretting about his situation with the Washington Capitals. As a restricted free agent, he was the last player the team got under contract, narrowly avoiding an arbitration hearing with a one-year deal in August. In the meantime, the Capitals signed forwards Garnet Hathaway and Brendan Leipsic in free agency, a not-so-subtle message that there might not be a place for Stephenson anymore.

Stephenson felt he agonized over his play too much last season, so he tried not to make the same mistake this summer, no matter how stressful it seemed.

“I just kind of crippled myself with the mental side last year,” Stephenson said. “So I’m trying to just go out and play and not think about anything — just playing and having fun.”

Playing in his second exhibition game Wednesday night in Chicago, Stephenson understands the stakes are high for him this training camp. The Capitals are projected to be more than $1.3 million over the NHL’s $81.5-million salary cap, and with the team looking to make changes to the fourth line, cutting Stephenson and his $1.05-million cap hit is one possibility.

To be sent down to the American Hockey League, Stephenson has to be exposed to waivers, meaning every other NHL team would have an opportunity to claim him. Stephenson is familiar with the process: He was waived before the 2017-18 season, acknowledging a “bitter” feeling when he wasn’t picked up. But an injury to one of the Capitals forwards in the first month of the season led to a call-up, and he stuck on the roster from there, a valuable piece in the team’s Stanley Cup run.

But after playing in all 24 of Washington’s playoff games, scoring two goals with five assists and averaging more than 15 minutes, Stephenson’s offensive output slumped last season to five goals with six assists in 64 games. He wasn’t as reliable defensively, finishing the season with a minus-13 rating.

“I just was thinking too much rather than just playing,” Stephenson said. “When you think too much, you get in your own head and you end up beating yourself and not playing. With trying to stay in the lineup last year and trying to do everything right and not make a mistake, you handcuff yourself. … I can’t do anything about last season. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that I’d want to take back from last year, but it’s done and over with, so just looking ahead.”

Coach Todd Reirden was candid about Stephenson’s performance.

“My feedback to him was that I was disappointed in his season,” Reirden said. “That’s good that he’s received that message, and he knows that there’s better for him than he showed last year. And so we have the player back here, and he knows what’s at stake. Now it’s up to him to respond in these next couple games and see what he does and how difficult he makes decisions for us.”

With Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended the first three games of the season for “inappropriate conduct,” the Capitals are experimenting with moving Stephenson back to center in Wednesday night’s preseason game. With Lars Eller expected to move up to the second line in Kuznetsov’s absence, Washington needs a short-term solution for its third line, that role likely coming down to Stephenson or Travis Boyd, both of whom played most of last season on the wing. Stephenson also has penalty-killing experience — he averaged 1:46 shorthanded time on ice last season — but the Capitals added more personnel to that unit when they signed Hathaway and right wing Richard Panik.

Stephenson knows all of that, how much of an uphill battle it might be for him to make the team this year. He also now knows better than to over-analyze it.

“That was preached from day one, that it was going to be a competitive camp and guys are going to have to earn their spots,” Stephenson said. “But for me and for other guys, that’s been every year, trying to earn a spot. Nobody’s coming in and going, ‘Here you go, here’s your spot.’ Everybody has to earn it.”