Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum was in a walking boot and did not practice in Wednesday’s walk-through with an undisclosed foot ailment. A person with knowledge of the situation said the injury is not considered serious, and Keenum is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants.
Keenum has had an uneven start to the season. He has thrown for 933 yards and seven touchdowns and has a passer rating of 100.0, but had five turnovers in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.
Also missing Wednesday’s practice were Jordan Reed, guard Brandon Scherff and center Chase Roullier. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar and linebacker Cassanova McKinzy were listed as limited.
Even though the Redskins’ practice session was a walk-through, NFL teams are still required to project an injury report on the Wednesday of a game week.