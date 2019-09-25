Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum was in a walking boot and did not practice in Wednesday’s walk-through with an undisclosed foot ailment. A person with knowledge of the situation said the injury is not considered serious, and Keenum is expected to play on Sunday against the Giants.

Keenum has had an uneven start to the season. He has thrown for 933 yards and seven touchdowns and has a passer rating of 100.0, but had five turnovers in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears.