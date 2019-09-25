Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: 49ers, Jets.

Week 4 fantasy football rankings

Sleepers

Adam Humphries, WR, Titans: Ideally, it would be nice to see Humphries have another nice week before inserting him into the lineup. Tennessee’s offseason acquisition finally made his presence felt, serving as the lone bright spot in the team’s Week 3 loss. That said, if ever there were a good situation to start Humphries, this week might be it when the Titans travel to Atlanta. The Falcons are nothing special defensively, and Humphries has a chance to duplicate his production from a week ago. He’s owned in just 22 percent of ESPN leagues. Even if he can’t be used this week, he offers upside and should be on a roster.

Preston Williams, WR, Dolphins: Williams has quietly increased his targets, from five in Week 1 to six in Week 2 and then 12 in a Week 3 blowout loss to the Cowboys. Miami hosts the Chargers this weekend, and no matter the outcome, Williams should continue to be productive. Williams is available in nearly 97 percent of ESPN leagues, and could be a great streaming pick come Sunday. For traditional leagues, if you have a roster spot available, Williams should at least be a consideration as a reserve.

Fringe Starters

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams: Let’s make it clear: No one should bench Gurley this week in a promising matchup against the Buccaneers. But let’s also be clear: This isn’t the Todd Gurley we’ve been looking for. In a key matchup last October against the Packers, Gurley was in top form, rushing 25 times for 114 yards while catching six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Thirty-one touches! Since that game, he’s rarely come close to that number. His high this season is 19 touches in Week 2, and he has all of six targets in the passing game. Gone is the patented screen pass the Rams used to spring Gurley on a potential big play. He hasn’t cracked 100 yards in any game and has just one score. Even for owners that had Gurley fall to them in drafts, this production leaves you wanting more. His scoring is becoming contingent on getting in the end zone. In Week 4, expect perhaps 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, but going forward, Gurley’s limited snap count is a concern.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: Sutton has been solid in a Denver offense that’s struggling. He’s received no fewer than seven targets in each game, tallying 120 yards in the season opener. The Broncos are at home against a tough Jacksonville defense, and it’s unclear if the Jaguars will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Jacksonville allowed Humphries to haul in six receptions for 93 yards in Week 3. That gives Sutton owners hope. While the Denver wideout was limited to 40 yards in a Week 2 matchup against the Bears, he bounced back in Week 3 with five receptions for 87 yards against another tough defense in the Packers. It’s difficult to see Sutton competing for a WR2 spot unless he’s a stopgap fill-in, but he’s a potential flex play.

Tampa Bay RBs: The fringe of the fringe: That’s probably the best description when it comes to the combination of Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II. There has been absolutely no rhyme or reason to the happenings in the Buccaneers’ backfield. Barber has been the “starter” each week, but hasn’t been impressive. Coach Bruce Arians has consistently said he would just ride the hot hand when it came to his tailback. Jones had the better game in Week 1; Barber in Week 2, then Jones in Week 3. I pity the owner that has to contemplate playing either player, but with injuries and the beginning of bye weeks, owners might not have many options. Barber and Jones both have their work cut out for them in Week 4 when Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams. This is a pretty easy decision unless you are in dire need: Look elsewhere. Long term, Jones is showing flashes and could come in handy as the season progresses.

Fantasy football start/sit Week 4: Get Jacoby Brissett and Demarcus Robinson into your lineup

Injury Decisions

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: By now, you’re probably aware that Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain and is out four to eight weeks. Wayne Gallman stands to inherit those touches in the New York backfield.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton left in the second quarter of the Colts’ Week 3 win. Having aggravated his quad injury, Hilton is questionable heading into an appealing matchup against the Raiders. The Colts might opt to sit him so he can get more recovery time. Hilton owners should have a backup plan for Week 4.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles: Given the short week as Philadelphia plays on Thursday night, Jackson is expected to be out again as he continues to recover from an abdomen injury.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles: The good news for Philadelphia is that Jeffery was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and appears ready to go. He probably served as a WR2 in the opening weeks. With a tough matchup, he’s an WR2 at best, but otherwise a flex consideration. Owners who can afford to wait and see might be best doing so.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and is out for Week 4 and beyond. Kyle Allen will continue to start in his place.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins: Reed continues to deal with a concussion and his timeline for returning is unclear.

