

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been one of the top fantasy performers through three weeks. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could miss as many as eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain, leaving a huge hole for fantasy football owners who drafted Barkley near the top of the first round. The easy fix is grabbing backup Wayne Gallman off the waiver wire, as he looks to be the next man up for Big Blue. In addition, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was ruled out of Week 4 game with a foot injury, keeping second-year pro Kyle Allen under center for at least another week.

Add in previous injuries to stars like Drew Brees, Tyreek Hill and Ben Roethlisberger, and that’s a lot of projected fantasy points on the shelf. As you weigh your lineup decisions for the upcoming week, here are six roster suggestions, with three players to start and three to sit.

Start

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett completed 16 passes in a row on Sunday, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most consecutive completions in a game by a Colts quarterback since 1991. He finished the day with 310 passing yards and two touchdowns, prompting high praise from his coach, Frank Reich.

“Jacoby was unreal,” Reich said after his team’s 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons. “You can’t play quarterback much better than he did today.”

Jacoby Brissett #NFL rankings



7 Pass TD (T-4th)

71.7% (6th)

112.0 Passer Rating (9th)



Frank Reich on Sunday: "Jacoby was on fire." #Colts @WISH_TV📸:AP pic.twitter.com/4ioa8EoaPN — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 23, 2019

In Week 4, Brissett and the Colts will face the Oakland Raiders, the worst pass-coverage unit in the NFL this year, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and a team that is allowing a robust 118.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 2019. The league average passer rating is 94.3.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Robinson played 62 of 68 snaps for the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, his second straight game participating in over 90 percent of the team’s offensive plays, giving him a significant role in the league’s most prolific passing offense.

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes has targeted Robinson 12 times this season, with the Florida alum catching 10 of those passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

D.J. Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chark caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and his chemistry with quarterbacking sensation Gardner Minshew is undeniable. The two have connected on 13 of 16 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3 since Minshew took over for the injured Nick Foles.

Sit

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is the most-valuable passer in the NFL, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, but he will face his stiffest test yet on Sunday against a New Orleans pass rush that is one of the best in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, Prescott has seen his passer rating drop from 146.1 in a clean pocket to 59.2 when facing a pass rush, a huge decline that could limit his potential in Week 4. He’d be tough to bench, but if you have a strong alternative, it’s worth considering.

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Barber not only has to share the workload with backup Ronald Jones II but Week 4 will see both of them face the Los Angeles Rams, one of the best run-stopping teams in the NFL. Eleven of the 67 rushes against the Rams in 2019 have been stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage and just one carry has gone for 20 yards or more.

Plus, the Buccaneers are 10-point underdogs, suggesting they should be playing from behind for most of the game. In those situations, Tampa Bay doesn’t run the ball as much. The Bucs are rushing the ball 47 percent of the time when leading by four or more points this season but just 39 percent of the time when trailing by four or more. During Bruce Arians’s five-year tenure with the Arizona Cardinals the split was even more pronounced, at 50 and 29 percent, respectively.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Jones is sharing the spotlight with Jamaal Williams, a time share that doesn’t appear to be tilting back in his favor any time soon. Jones is currently enjoying a larger share of the red-zone work (eight touches to one) but if Coach Matt LaFleur wants parity there, too, the workload could shift even more away from Jones.

