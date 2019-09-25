

There is a lot wrong with the Washington Redskins defense. The front seven is not living up to expectations. The defensive play calling has been “vanilla,” in the words of the head coach. They don’t stop anyone on third down. And they turn struggling quarterbacks into monsters of the gridiron. One common thread to these issues is Josh Norman, the once-feared cover corner now performing like a mediocre defender who is grossly overpaid.

Norman was unceremoniously cut from the Carolina Panthers in 2016 after the team decided to rescind the franchise tag on the all-pro cornerback. Two days later, he signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Redskins, which carried a $14.3 million 2019 cap hit, a figure that remains the fifth highest at the position. And for that lofty sum, Washington is gaining the services of a subpar player.

Perhaps it is unfair to lay all of Washington’s pass coverage problems at Norman’s feet, but the high-priced cornerback has been the victim of four of the nine passing touchdowns against the Redskins this season, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus. They also give Norman the lowest pass-coverage grade on the team. Fabian Moreau, a third-round pick in 2017, has earned the team’s highest coverage grade and is Washington’s only cornerback with a positive grade through three games. Quinton Dunbar, the fifth-year pro with a $4 million cap hit in 2019, has been the Redskins’ second-best cover corner, per Pro Football Focus, although he’s played in just one game due to injury.

Most troubling, Pro Football Focus ranks Norman 66th out of 83 NFL cornerbacks who have played at least half of their team’s defensive snaps.

Norman has been targeted 20 times in coverage, yielding 13 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns. He has just one interception. That means opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 121.9 when throwing in Norman’s direction. To put that in perspective, the league average passer rating this season is 94.3; Drew Brees led the NFL in 2018 with a passer rating of 115.7. And only five cornerbacks, none with a cap hit higher than $4.2 million in 2019, have allowed a worse rate of yards per snap in coverage through three games this season.

And Norman is getting victimized all over the field. In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Alshon Jeffery caught four of five passes with Norman in primary coverage for 44 yards. Two of those completions were toward the left sideline, one was toward the right sideline and one was down the middle. In Week 2, Norman gave up receptions to Dallas wideouts Michael Gallup and Devin Smith plus tight end Jason Witten. The catch by Smith was a 51-yard touchdown down the middle of the field, with just eight of those yards coming after the catch. In Week 3, Bears receivers Allen Robinson, Javon Wims and Taylor Gabriel each caught at least one pass against Norman. The cornerback did manage his first interception of the season in the third quarter of that game, but by then the Redskins already trailed by three scores.

Opposing quarterbacks have been in on the joke for a while. In 2017, Norman was targeted fewer than four times a game, but he’s now seeing almost seven passes per contest. And quarterbacks targeting Norman have been getting more efficient with each passing season. In 2016, Norman’s first year wearing burgundy and gold, he held opposing quarterbacks to a respectable 74.3 passer rating against. The next year, that number ballooned to 114.1. It remained steady in 2018 (114.2) but has increased again this season. (The one season he allowed a higher passer rating against was 2013, early in his career, when he played just seven games.)

Norman’s decline perhaps shouldn’t be surprising. Research by Jeff Essary has shown cornerbacks reach their peak at 27 years old and then endure a rapid decline soon after. Norman will be 32 years old in December, which suggests a turnaround isn’t likely.

Pass defense isn’t the only measuring stick for NFL team success, but it isn’t a minor detail, either. Since 2002, the first year the league had 32 teams, defenses that held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 70 or below for a full season averaged almost 11 wins a season. Those allowing a passer rating of 101 or higher averaged less than five wins. Washington has allowed a team passer rating of 122.2 through three games.

For his part, Norman seems to be attempting to find the bright side.

“We just have to keep pushing, man. We just have to keep pushing. This thing is a sprint, not a marathon,” Norman said. “It’s the first quarter of the season. Right now we’re 0-3. … All we can do is look forward to is the Giants, go in there and get a win.”

