A bowl game stands as a milestone of success for programs that, like Maryland, have in recent years typically ended their seasons just after Thanksgiving. In Michael Locksley’s first year as the Terrapins’ head coach, attaining bowl eligibility seemed somewhat realistic but always tricky given the Big Ten East staples on the schedule.

Most calculations that added to at least six wins included a victory over Temple, the team Maryland lost to in Philadelphia two weeks ago. But though the Terps (2-1) now have to make up ground somewhere in their Big Ten schedule, they will find teams that have showed flaws and signs of vulnerability, perhaps easing the uphill climb.

After a bye week, a long but beneficial chance to let the recent mistakes simmer, Maryland will start its conference slate Friday night at home against No. 12 Penn State, a team that has outscored the Terrapins by a combined 104-6 in the last two meetings.

Terps running back Jake Funk out for the season with torn ACL

The programs are tied together by proximity: Players from Maryland high school powers such as DeMatha and McDonogh appear on both teams’ rosters, and both coaching staffs heavily recruit the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region. But Penn State (3-0) has what Maryland doesn’t: recent success. Though the Nittany Lions needed the help of Pittsburgh’s questionable fourth-and-goal decision on Sept. 14 to stay undefeated heading into its bye week, it has averaged nine wins per season the last five years compared to the Terrapins’ five victories.

Penn State holds a 39-2-1 advantage in the series, with Maryland’s victories coming in 2014 and 1961.

“We’ve got some work to do for us to be able to call it a rivalry,” Locksley said Tuesday. “You can’t wish and make a game a rivalry. The only way it gets to that point is by competing and having success. So I wouldn’t say that it’s a rivalry yet, because we haven’t been consistent enough or have won enough for us to even get to that point.”

The Terps are still projected to reach the six-win benchmark, according to ESPN’s Football Performance Index, an analytics-based, predictive ranking system that extends beyond the top 25. Maryland stands as the No. 29 team in FPI — behind four opponents still left on the schedule (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan) and ahead of five (Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue and Rutgers). SP+, another predictive ratings system, has Maryland at No. 34, with the same four teams plus Indiana ranked ahead of them and the other four future opponents behind.

For the foreseeable future, Maryland’s struggles will come from the four-team cluster of Big Ten East powers the Terps must play every season. Though Penn State struggled with Pittsburgh and both Michigan and Michigan State have show significant weakness on offense this season, they along with perennial College Football Playoff contender Ohio State remain the most talent-laced teams in the conference and the ones Maryland needs to inch toward. In the last four seasons, Maryland is 1-15 against those teams.

“As far as playing in the Big Ten East, it is one of the best conferences, the best leagues in all of college football,” Locksley said at his introductory news conference last December. “Tremendous challenge.”

That’s why — despite hopeful rumblings from Maryland fans about the state of Michigan’s program and the prospect of upsets seeming more promising after last year’s overtime loss to Ohio State — the game of finding six wins on the Terps’ schedule skews far more toward the next tier of programs. And that second tier hasn’t done itself many favors to begin the season.

Nebraska, pegged as a preseason favorite to win the West, has a loss to Colorado and unconvincing wins over South Alabama and Illinois. Purdue, considered a team on the rise with consecutive bowl appearances under Coach Jeff Brohm, has lost twice in three games. Minnesota is 3-0, but the wins over South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern have come by a total of 13 points.

In the Terps’ first two games — a 79-0 win against Howard and a 63-20 result over then-ranked Syracuse — Maryland showed “how good of a team that we can be,” linebacker Shaq Smith said. If future performances more closely resemble these two than the Temple loss, which was fueled by offensive woes, it might not matter if the similarly tiered Big Ten programs turn out to be average or slightly below average.

The loss in Philadelphia didn’t extinguish the buzz that engulfed the Maryland program after those two first wins. The stadium for the Penn State game is expected to be packed, albeit likely with a strong contingent of Nittany Lions fans. The school has to added bleachers in the concourse to accommodate high demand for student tickets.

Locksley and the players downplay the matchup’s marquee status, choosing to shelter themselves from hoopla that hasn’t existed much around the program lately. A win against one of the top four Big Ten East programs, though, would mark the first for Maryland since 2016 (a 28-17 win over Michigan State), create a highlight in the nascent Locksley era and fast-track the program toward bowl eligibility.

But “if we go out there and roll over,” Smith said, “then it’s not going to be a big game anymore.”

Read more:

College football has Rivalry Week, Week Zero and now Redshirt Week

Amid band drama, Iowa and Iowa State can’t even agree whether rivalry game is in trouble

UCLA-Washington State was a wild reminder: Really young people play football

College football Week 4 winners and losers: Michigan is mashed, UCF’s run ends