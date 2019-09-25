The Major League Baseball postseason is fast approaching, but the who, when and where of both league’s wild-card games and division series are very much still in the air with five days remaining in the regular season.

What we do know is the playoffs will begin Tuesday with the National League wild-card game. The Washington Nationals have clinched a spot in that contest. Their opponent and the game’s location are still undecided, as are the teams and location of the American League’s wild-card game. Along with the Nationals, the Houston Astros (AL West champions), New York Yankees (AL East champions), Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champions), Atlanta Braves (NL East champions) and St. Louis Cardinals (first place in NL Central) have also clinched playoff berths.