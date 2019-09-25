The Major League Baseball postseason is fast approaching, but the who, when and where of both league’s wild-card games and division series are very much still in the air with five days remaining in the regular season.

What we do know is the playoffs will begin Tuesday with the National League wild-card game. The Washington Nationals have clinched a spot in that contest. Their opponent and the game’s location are still undecided, as are the teams and location of the American League’s wild-card game. Along with the Nationals, the Houston Astros (AL West champions), New York Yankees (AL East champions), Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champions), Atlanta Braves (NL East champions) and St. Louis Cardinals (first place in NL Central) have also clinched playoff berths.

Here’s where things stand:

If the season ended today (Sept. 25):

NL Wild-card Game

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

AL Wild-card Game

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

NL Division Series

NL wild-card game winner at Los Angeles Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

AL Division Series

AL wild-card game winner at Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

The Nats earned their spot in the postseason, but they still have unfinished business

Postseason schedule

x-if necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 1

National League Wild-card Game: Teams TBD, Time TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

American League wild-card game: Teams TBD, Time TBD (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS, Game 1: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)

NLDS, Game 1: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS, Game 1: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)

ALDS, Game 1: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)

NLDS, Game 2: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)

NLDS, Game 2: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS, Game 2: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1)

ALDS, Game 2: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at NLWC, Time TBD (TBS)

NLDS, Game 3: Atlanta Braves at NLC, Time TBD (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS, Game 3: AL1 at ALWC, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)

ALDS, Game 3: AL2 at AL3, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)

x-NLDS, Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at NLWC, Time TBD (TBS)

x-NLDS, Game 4: Atlanta Braves at NLC, Time TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

x-ALDS, Game 4: AL1 at ALWC, Time TBD (FS1)

x-ALDS, Game 4: AL2 at AL3, Time TBD (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

x-NLDS, Game 5: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)

x-NLDS, Game 5: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 10

x-ALDS, Game 5: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1)

x-ALDS, Game 5: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS, Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS, Game 1 (Fox and FS1)

NLCS, Game 2 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS, Game 2 (Fox and FS1)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS, Game 3 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS, Game 3 (Fox and FS1)

NLCS, Game 4 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS, Game 4 (Fox and FS1)

x-NLCS, Game 5 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 17

x-ALCS, Game 5 (Fox and FS1)

Friday, Oct. 18

x-NLCS, Game 6 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 19

x-ALCS, Game 6 (Fox and FS1)

x-NLCS, Game 7 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 20

x-ALCS, Game 7 (Fox and FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series, Game 1 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

World Series, Game 2 (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series, Game 3 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series, Game 4 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 27

x-World Series, Game 5 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

x-World Series, Game 6 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

x-World Series, Game 7 (Fox)

