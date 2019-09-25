This story will be updated.
Here’s where things stand:
If the season ended today (Sept. 25):
NL Wild-card Game
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
AL Wild-card Game
Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
NL Division Series
NL wild-card game winner at Los Angeles Dodgers
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
AL Division Series
AL wild-card game winner at Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Postseason schedule
x-if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 1
National League Wild-card Game: Teams TBD, Time TBD (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 2
American League wild-card game: Teams TBD, Time TBD (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS, Game 1: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)
NLDS, Game 1: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS, Game 1: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)
ALDS, Game 1: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)
NLDS, Game 2: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)
NLDS, Game 2: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS, Game 2: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1)
ALDS, Game 2: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS, Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at NLWC, Time TBD (TBS)
NLDS, Game 3: Atlanta Braves at NLC, Time TBD (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS, Game 3: AL1 at ALWC, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)
ALDS, Game 3: AL2 at AL3, Time TBD (FS1 and MLB Network)
x-NLDS, Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at NLWC, Time TBD (TBS)
x-NLDS, Game 4: Atlanta Braves at NLC, Time TBD (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
x-ALDS, Game 4: AL1 at ALWC, Time TBD (FS1)
x-ALDS, Game 4: AL2 at AL3, Time TBD (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
x-NLDS, Game 5: NLWC at Los Angeles Dodgers, Time TBD (TBS)
x-NLDS, Game 5: NLC at Atlanta Braves, Time TBD (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 10
x-ALDS, Game 5: ALWC at AL1, Time TBD (FS1)
x-ALDS, Game 5: AL3 at AL2, Time TBD (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS, Game 1
Saturday, Oct. 12
ALCS, Game 1 (Fox and FS1)
NLCS, Game 2 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS, Game 2 (Fox and FS1)
Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS, Game 3 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS, Game 3 (Fox and FS1)
NLCS, Game 4 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
ALCS, Game 4 (Fox and FS1)
x-NLCS, Game 5 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 17
x-ALCS, Game 5 (Fox and FS1)
Friday, Oct. 18
x-NLCS, Game 6 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 19
x-ALCS, Game 6 (Fox and FS1)
x-NLCS, Game 7 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 20
x-ALCS, Game 7 (Fox and FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series, Game 1 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series, Game 2 (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series, Game 3 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series, Game 4 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 27
x-World Series, Game 5 (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
x-World Series, Game 6 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
x-World Series, Game 7 (Fox)
