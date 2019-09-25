

You know that the Milwaukee Bucks will be offering Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension at the first available opportunity, which is after this season. I know that the Greek Freak will be getting that supermax offer. We all know it. To quote “Game of Thrones”: It is known.

But it’s not something the Bucks can actually come out and admit, at least not yet.

On Tuesday, the NBA fined Milwaukee $50,000 for “for violating league rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” In essence, the Bucks are being punished for tampering with their own player after General Manager Jon Horst admitted during a town hall on Sept. 12 that the team planned on offering Antetokounmpo the supermax.

The best part about Horst’s answer to a fan’s question about the status of Antetokounmpo’s long-term contract situation is that the GM started off by saying he can’t talk about it but then, well, talked very specifically about it.

“The answer for right now is we can’t talk or negotiate anything,” Horst said. “Giannis, basically a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he’ll be offered a supermax extension.”

Both the sanction levied by the NBA on the Bucks and the misdeed itself are small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, obviously, but it was handed down at a time when the NBA is looking to crack down on tampering. Last week, the league’s Board of Governors approved a series of new guidelines — including increased financial penalties — designed to cut down on illegal pursuits of players and salary-cap circumvention.

The moves were spurred by recent free agent feeding frenzies that saw players change teams within moments of the start of free agency. NBA rules state that free agents cannot communicate with possible suitors until June 30 and cannot sign new contracts until a seven-day moratorium has passed. Nevertheless, NBA teams and players had already agreed to more than $3 billion worth of new agreements by July 1 this year, fueling the notion that the deals had been worked out well before the starting gun.

Under the new guidelines, teams that reach agreements with players before the start of the designated signing period can be fined up to $6 million.

At a news conference on Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the new rules were created to establish a “level playing field” in free agency for all 30 teams, though unnamed NBA observers told The Post’s Ben Strauss that the increased punishment will not end tampering.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a contract worth $253.8 million, the largest in NBA history, from the Bucks next summer because he meets certain veteran requirements as laid out by the collective-bargaining agreement. Milwaukee will offer him such a deal to ward off potential big-market suitors such as the Golden State Warriors, who “have always been the big threat to go after Giannis,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said last week.

So maybe that $50,000 fine the Bucks got for letting their star player know their plan is money well spent.

