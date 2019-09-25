

Max Scherzer, left, and Gerardo Parra celebrate the Nationals’ wild-card berth Tuesday night. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals weren’t considering their wild-card game roster as Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning. There would be time for that later. They were too busy drenching their clubhouse in alcohol, one bottle at a time, and savoring the thrill of making it to the postseason in the first place.

But in the coming days some critical decisions must be made. The Nationals’ doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday clinched a spot in the National League wild-card game next Tuesday. They will almost certainly play the Milwaukee Brewers — the club trailing them by just a game in the standings — and home-field advantage is still a toss-up.

So are the final spots on a 25-man roster for the one-game play-in. Here is our crack at what it could look like:

Starters: Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Aníbal Sánchez

Relievers: Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson, Fernando Rodney, Tanner Rainey, Hunter Strickland, Wander Suero, Austin Voth

Catchers: Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki

Infielders: Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams, Howie Kendrick, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Brian Dozier, Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon

Outfielders: Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Adam Eaton, Michael A. Taylor, Gerardo Parra

Why all four starters? Realistically, the Nationals should need a combination of only five pitchers in this game: Scherzer, who will likely start, and then whoever’s needed among Strasburg, Corbin, Doolittle and Hudson. Strasburg and Corbin have been excellent. Doolittle and Hudson have proven to be the most, and often only, trustworthy relievers. So while that doesn’t leave room for many other arms, much less Sánchez, the Nationals have to plan for the craziest possible scenarios. If the game goes into extra innings, and Manager Dave Martinez wants a long option instead of stacking one-inning relievers, you’d rather have Sánchez than Austin Voth, Erick Fedde, Joe Ross or Javy Guerra. Voth could make the roster, as a deep contingency plan, because of his swing-and-miss stuff. But Sánchez is the guy if the other top pitches are already used. That would hypothetically burn all of Washington’s starter options for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. But that doesn’t matter if you don’t make it there. Martinez even mentioned Tuesday afternoon that he’d use Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin and Sánchez if that’s what it takes.

Rest of the bullpen: Martinez will have to make some critical decisions if Scherzer doesn’t go at least six innings. He could use Strasburg to finish off the game. He could go with Corbin, if it’s a lefty-heavy part of the Brewers’ lineup, or use either starter to get to the eighth before Doolittle and Hudson take over. It’s likely that any of Rodney, Rainey, Strickland, Suero or Voth are only used in very specific matchups or if the game goes completely sideways. Corbin is essential because Doolittle is the club’s only left-handed reliever. They also have Roenis Elías, who’s been out for most of the past two months with back-to-back right hamstring strains. There isn’t a clear indication that Elías will be ready in time for the wild-card game. And even if he is, he has not pitched enough, or well enough, to get a lefty-lefty matchup situation before Corbin does. The Brewers are without left-handed star Christian Yelich due to a season-ending knee injury. But Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames are both lefties with a lot of power. That’s when Corbin could get the late-inning call.

The importance of right-handed bench bats: If the Brewers have a lead in the sixth inning or later, it’s possible they try to ride lefty reliever Josh Hader to the finish line. Hader throws a high-90s fastball, a biting slider and can devastate hitters when on. He is conditioned to make multi-inning appearances when necessary. The Brewers, without a traditional ace, are bound to throw a bunch of pitchers at the Nationals. Based on recent lineups, and how he’s set his order for big games, it seems that Martinez will start Kendrick at first and Cabrera at second. That would give him Zimmerman (right-handed) and Adams (left-handed) as sound pinch-hitting options. Whoever’s not catching between Gomes and Suzuki could be used. And Hader is also a reason to keep Dozier on despite a significant drop in playing time. Dozier was signed to be the team’s everyday second baseman in the offseason. He has since been replaced by Cabrera, who joined the club in early August, but Dozier has solid season numbers against lefties. His .274/.369/.504 slash line vs. left-handed pitchers won’t make him the first batter Martinez looks to in a big spot. But he could come in handy.

Pinch-runner: The Nationals should have a lot of pop and experience on their bench with Zimmerman, Adams, Gomes or Suzuki and Dozier. But none of those players has any speed. That’s where Taylor comes in, even after he spent a bulk of this season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. The Nationals can carry Taylor and still keep Parra, who hits from the left side and is a solid defensive outfielder. But Taylor, one of the fastest players in the organization along with Turner and Robles, gives Martinez someone to use on the bases in a critical spot. Need a stolen base? Plug in Taylor. Want wheels on third with less than two outs? Plug in Taylor. Washington would be remiss not to have a seasoned pinch-runner on its bench for this game. Every tiny decision will count by night’s end. The key is having the flexibility to adjust and account for every situation.

