Here are the best scenes from a boozy dance party that few could have imagined in late May:

1. Brian Dozier loves “Calma”

Probably the best video I’ve ever take pic.twitter.com/TSyrgphebj — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) September 25, 2019

If there’s one indelible image from the wild-card celebration, it’s shirtless second baseman Brian Dozier, who is nearly fluent in Spanish, busting out the lyrics to Pedro Capó and Farruko’s “Calma” as his Latino teammates doused him and beer and sang along.

We’ve seen this from Dozier before, of course, but he took things to another level on Tuesday night, and thankfully, my friend and former colleague Kelyn Soong of City Paper was there to capture it. Be sure to stick around for the twerk at the end. Vamos pa’ los playoffs!

2. “Baby Shark”

Baby Shark is living his best life pic.twitter.com/ReHJEmhQtv — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 25, 2019

No celebration would be complete without the Nationals’ (other) song of the summer, “Baby Shark.” Veteran spark plug Gerardo Parra, one of the ringleaders of Washington’s dugout dance parties, was in the middle of the jubilation.

3. The conga line

Aníbal Sánchez leads a conga line while blowing a whistle. pic.twitter.com/in22EgMTZb — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) September 25, 2019

Time to party! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/uXMxZOLu3p — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) September 25, 2019

Pitcher Aníbal Sánchez had a whistle, and he used it to lead a conga line through the clubhouse.

4. Victor Robles might need to take Wednesday off

WE WOKE UP LIKE THIS 🍾



WATCH: https://t.co/GTGzKX4oiB pic.twitter.com/9eCtfCkfTP — NBC Sports Nationals (@NBCSNationals) September 25, 2019

The Nationals’ 22-year-old center fielder was living his best life.

5. “Banged Up” Max Scherzer

Scherzer is feeling good 🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/BaChdhqS0l — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) September 25, 2019

Scherzer, who struck out 10 and earned the win in Tuesday’s nightcap, emerged from the clubhouse to visit with the “MASN Xtra” crew of Dan Kolko and Bo Porter during the celebration. Scherzer sported the custom, two-toned goggles he’s been wearing for clinch parties since his Detroit days, and speaking coherently was a struggle.

“I don’t do too many interviews when I’m banged up a little bit, but whatever,” Scherzer said after taking another swig of Bud Light.

6. The Bear feels the burn

At least one player eschewed the New Era-branded ski goggles provided for Tuesday’s party.

“No goggles on because you want to remember the burn,” said reliever Aaron Barrett, whose return to the big leagues more than four years after his last appearance was one of best stories of the season. “You want to feel the burn, you want to soak it in, because you don’t know when it’s going to happen again.”

7. MVP! MVP! MVP!

“Looks like an MVP shower for Anthony Rendon,” MASN’s Bob Carpenter said, as players serenaded the Nationals third baseman with chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Rendon responded with a solo dance.

8. Juan Soto Things

Soto doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 25, but that didn’t keep him from partying. He and Robles streamed parts of Tuesday’s celebration on Instagram.

