“No, no, chill, we’re not doing Champagne right now,” Walker-Kimrbough said. “We’ve done this before.”

Such was the tempered mood of the Mystics’ postgame celebration, or at least the one reporters were allowed to witness. The team was elated to advance to its second straight WNBA Finals appearance, no doubt, but no goggles were donned to shield eyes from jet streams of alcohol and no one had any liquid poured on their heads. At one point, as Elena Delle Donne resisted getting pulled into yet another team selfie, she exclaimed, “Wait, can I just take one photo with my wife?”

The Mystics were restrained Tuesday because they’ve had a taste of what’s to come. On Sunday in Game 1 of the best-of-five finals, they’ll begin their quest to avenge last year’s loss in three games. This time around they’ll battle the second-seeded Connecticut Sun, a team that during the regular season Washington lost to twice in hard-fought road games but crushed once at home by 43 points, equaling the fourth-largest margin of victory in league history.

Sun is relishing underdog role in WNBA Finals

The two haven’t played since June 29, and the Sun will have a few more days of rest under their belts come tipoff for Game 1 at 3 p.m. Sunday at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Connecticut won its semifinals series over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Sparks in three tidy games.

“Our celebration is more businesslike compared to last year when we were overly excited, throwing stuff around the locker room,” Mystics center LaToya Sanders said. “I love how we came in, we’re celebrating, we’re going to enjoy it, but it’s also like we’re not done. So I’m loving it.”

When Seattle swept the Mystics in the finals last year, one of the main factors Washington was missing was experience.

Last year was the first time the franchise had made the WNBA Finals, and most Mystics players didn’t know the extra level of physicality required to muscle through a best-of-five series, nor how difficult it is to maintain the necessary level of focus day in and day out. Guard Kristi Toliver is the only player on the Mystics roster who has a championship ring — she won one with the Sparks in 2016.

“We're more calm,” guard Natasha Cloud said. “Last year was kind of like a surprise, like a — whew! We really spoke this into existence, we got to the finals, whew! Okay. Especially with Elena being hurt, we were just kind of happy to be there first time in franchise history. But this year, we said it from the beginning, we wanted to run it back, we wanted to get to where we are right now, to be able to take care of business that we left unsettled last year."

Toliver, Sanders, Delle Donne and other veterans on the team already reminded their teammates to settle down once before during the playoffs, after Liz Cambage dissed Washington’s post players on ESPN after Game 3. Cloud, Walker-Kimbrough and Myisha Hines-Allen responded on social media and made jokes about it the following day at practice.

“I thought our veterans did a good job, because us younger ones were like — 'They were saying what? They were saying this? They were saying who?' And they were like, relax. Stay focused on us, [the Aces] want us to take that bait. They led the way, and we just followed."

But Sanders sees more maturity throughout the team, not just among older players. She saw it in the way Washington stayed composed Tuesday night after a sloppy start that would have spelled doom for a less self-assured team, and in the way they closed the game when the score was close late in the fourth quarter and spectators were shrieking from the stands.

“Our in-game execution was much better, especially in the fourth quarter, and even specifically the last three minutes where is was basically going back and forth,” Sanders said. “Last year we had a couple lapses, especially in the finals, with stuff like that. So it just shows how we’ve grown mentally and how even when Vegas went on their run, we didn’t fold.”

Sitting across from Sanders in the locker room with a thousand-yard stare and bleary eyes, Toliver was right next to Walker-Kimbrough and Powers when they had their Champagne-related exchange. When she heard Walker-Kimbrough settle Powers down, a smile spread slowly across Toliver’s face for the first time since she had plopped with a bag of ice on her healing right knee.

“I’m very happy, that makes me extremely happy,” Toliver said, nodding. “That means we’re growing … the maturity that everybody has had throughout this, being the second year, is night and day. That’s a pretty good example there coming from Shatori.”

