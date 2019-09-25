

Melvin Gordon's holdout looks to be running out of steam. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Melvin Gordon wants a new contract from the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has said it will not discuss a new deal until after the season.

The Chargers gave Gordon’s representatives permission to seek a trade. Nothing acceptable has materialized.

Without Gordon, Los Angeles has relied upon running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Ekeler has scored four times over three games and Jackson has averaged 7.9 yards over his 18 carries.

And so, with that lack of leverage staring Gordon in the face, we have Wednesday’s news: Gordon might be reporting to the Chargers earlier than expected.

The first report actually surfaced from an unlikely source: Branson Wright, a multimedia journalist with the Cleveland Plain-Dealer who reported on Twitter just after midnight that Gordon will report to the Chargers on Thursday (Branson has developed sources covering visiting locker rooms after Browns games for years, he told the Big Lead). The usual NFL-media subjects then more or less confirmed Wright’s reporting, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter says “no final decisions have been made” and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that “no date has been set” and that Gordon’s likely first game will be Oct. 6 against the Broncos, not Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson, meanwhile, tweeted Wednesday that “things have changed” with regards to Gordon’s return date and that “the best way to show [Gordon’s] value is on the field,” though she added that the Chargers aren’t “fully aware” when Gordon will be reporting.

Gordon will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but only if he reports to the Chargers by Nov. 29 to accrue a full year of league service. He wants a salary comparable to some of the league’s big-money running backs: Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell, who all get in the vicinity of $13 million or $14 million annually. The Chargers have offered him a deal that would pay him $10 million per year.

More NFL coverage:

The NFL’s search for the next Sean McVay has created a new role: head coach for the defense

The Scottish Hammer: How Jamie Gillan went from Scotland to an HBCU to Browns rookie standout

Jay Gruden doesn’t think Redskins’ season is over, so Dwayne Haskins will continue to wait

‘Unlike Agholor,’ Philadelphia residents catch babies thrown from burning building