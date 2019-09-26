

Baker Mayfield and Freddie Kitchens have a lot to figure out. (David Richard)

The potential potholes ahead of the Cleveland Browns were easy to spot in the preseason, and in the season’s first month they have steered into every one of them. All NFL teams enter the season with certain worries and vulnerabilities, but rarely do they come to fruition with such on-the-nose fury.

Was first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, after a one-year ascent from running backs coach to head coach of a chic Super Bowl contender, out of his depth? In his debut, the Browns committed 18 accepted penalties. In Kitchens’s third game, he called a draw play on fourth and 9. The offensive creativity he brought as an interim coordinator last season has vanished.

Were the holes on Cleveland’s roster being overlooked? The Browns traded stalwart guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for pass rusher Olivier Vernon, confident second-round pick Austin Corbett could replace him. But Corbett couldn’t win a starting spot out of camp, and the Browns’ offensive line has been a mess.

Had Baker Mayfield done enough to earn the attention paid to him? Mayfield’s talent and charisma earned him magazine covers and television commercials by the handful this offseason. But he had only played half a season, and his performance through three games has objectively ranked him in the bottom half of NFL quarterbacks.

Was Cleveland’s 2018 second-half success built on shoddy competition? The Browns became the NFL’s buzziest team with a 5-2 finish, but they beat the Falcons, Broncos, Panthers and Bengals twice and lost to two playoff teams. Their only win this season came against a New York Jets outfit whose starting quarterback had mononucleosis, and whose backup was quickly knocked out of the game.

The unbridled summer in Cleveland has turned quickly into a queasy fall. The third week of the season is not the time to draw conclusions, and the Browns of Mayfield and Odell Beckham and Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward possess the talent to turn around an unsightly 1-2 start. But those three games have provided troubling signs, and if the Browns do not reverse them, their season has the chance to spiral.

Even more unsettling than Cleveland’s start, perhaps, is its upcoming schedule. The Browns play at Baltimore this week, then in San Francisco, then at home against the Seahawks. After their bye, they play the Patriots in New England. Those teams have a combined record of 10-2 so far. It’s possible the Browns will be 2-5, or even 1-6, before November hits.

If they keep playing the way they are, they probably will be. Their offense, a revelation down the stretch last year, has been dreadful. The Browns rank 27th in points and 23rd in yards per play while scoring on 27 percent of their drives, which ranks 28th.

“Contrary to popular belief,” Kitchens said Wednesday, “we’re not that far away.”

Closing the gap, however far it may be, starts with both better play from Mayfield and those entrusted with supporting him. The Browns’ reworked offensive line has allowed frequent pressure up the middle, which has led to Mayfield deserting the pocket at times even when pressure does not materialize.

Mayfield grew testy Wednesday when a reporter broached the topic of his leaving clean pockets early. “Did you take that one straight from the commentators?” Mayfield replied. He admitted on one play, he could have stuck in longer. He also hinted that the path available for him to avoid pass rushers has changed from last season to this one.

Though Mayfield developed a reputation as a gunslinger, he has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season when under pressure. He has completed 37.1 percent of his passes when pressured, which ranks 30th among 37 qualified quarterbacks. His quarterback rating when pressured is 28.3, which ranks 33rd.

Those numbers could be a blip. Last year, Mayfield completed 51.7 percent of his attempts with a 73.5 rating when under pressure, placing him in the middle of the pack. Mayfield said a few throwaways contributed to his completion percentage. Those numbers, though, could also be a reflection of the league recognizing his tendency to roll right when the pocket collapses, or the compounding effect of facing more pressure.

“Here’s the thing: People are going to commend me when I extend the play and make a scramble play,” Mayfield said. “And if I leave the pocket too early, they’re going to harp on it. So I could really care less. I’m going to do my job and continue to improve.”

The Browns’ slow start may counterintuitively owe to Beckham’s addition. He makes the Browns better and more explosive, but he also changes how defenses approach them. Mayfield said the Browns are still tinkering with the “formatting” of certain plays to take advantage of defenses committing additional resources to Beckham.

“We’re having to adjust to how teams are playing us because of him,” Mayfield said. “We’re figuring it out. Teams are going to try and protect over the top and not have shots over the top of them with No. 13. Having certain looks and disguising it and giving different looks is something we’ve kind of seen early on.”

Kitchens seems to be adjusting slowly to his new personnel, or perhaps his new position. The Browns have been oddly homogenous with Kitchens calling plays under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They have lined up in 11 personnel — one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers — on 84 percent of their snaps, according to analytics service Sharp Football. When in that formation, they have called pass plays 91 percent of the time. When Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator last year, the Browns’ diversity of alignments stood out. This year, that creativity has evaporated.

Kitchens is calling 91% of passes from 11 personnel.



In 2018 after taking over he had that at only 68%.



His 2018 pass OFF was esp solid b/c of passing from heavy:

12: 67% success, 9.6 YPA

13: 67% success, 11.7 YPA



3+ wides:

2018: 46% success, 8.3 YPA

2019: 36% success, 7.5 YPA https://t.co/QSJt1zOA2U — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 25, 2019

“We expected to have success early on,” Mayfield said. “We didn’t expect it to be easy. But I think that’s the frustrating part. We wanted it to be easy, but now we really know. People are going to game plan. They’re going to have a strategy for us, and we need to be able to adapt. Talent’s not going to take us there. We have to do our job.”

There is plenty of time for the Browns to reverse their poor start and fulfill unfamiliar expectations. But that will not remain true much longer, especially given the difficulty of their schedule. Kitchens emphasized the need to not panic, and to ignore outside noise. A victory would mitigate the need for either task. If they lose to a division rival Sunday, that will only become harder.

